ETV Bharat / offbeat

Coach Challenges Exclusivity By Taking Golf To Mumbai Slums

Mumbai: A renowned golf coach has changed the perception of the game being a sport for the wealthy and a pastime for the ultra-rich. Suresh Mehbubani has done this by taking golf to the slums of Mumbai. He has been teaching golf to children from ordinary, low-income families living in Mumbai's slums since 1998.

It all began in 1993 when Mehbubani used to watch golf from outside the Chembur Golf Club after school. This sparked his interest in the sport, but financial constraints initially led him to work as a ball boy and later as a caddie. Although he was barred from playing at the Club, he showed great determination in observing and understanding the game.

Suresh Mehbubani teaching golf to slum children (ETV Bharat)

He subsequently created a version of 'Slum Golf' in the alleys of Chembur with his friends. They fashioned golf clubs out of iron rods, wood and gas pipes to play with plastic balls. His innovation eventually received worldwide recognition in 2018 when an Indian team under him participated in the World Urban Golf Cup in Paris.

Mehbubani related that in 2014–15, a golfer saw a YouTube video of Suresh and his friends playing Slum Golf. He was so impressed by the talent that he invited their entire team to represent India at the World Urban Golf Cup held in Paris in 2018. Competing on the international stage, the Indian team captured global attention by securing fifth place among ten participating nations.