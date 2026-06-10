Coach Challenges Exclusivity By Taking Golf To Mumbai Slums
Suresh Mehbubani introduced his version of Slum Golf that has seen around 40 of his proteges making to mainstream golfing. Reports Chinmay Jagtap
Published : June 10, 2026 at 3:37 PM IST
Mumbai: A renowned golf coach has changed the perception of the game being a sport for the wealthy and a pastime for the ultra-rich. Suresh Mehbubani has done this by taking golf to the slums of Mumbai. He has been teaching golf to children from ordinary, low-income families living in Mumbai's slums since 1998.
It all began in 1993 when Mehbubani used to watch golf from outside the Chembur Golf Club after school. This sparked his interest in the sport, but financial constraints initially led him to work as a ball boy and later as a caddie. Although he was barred from playing at the Club, he showed great determination in observing and understanding the game.
He subsequently created a version of 'Slum Golf' in the alleys of Chembur with his friends. They fashioned golf clubs out of iron rods, wood and gas pipes to play with plastic balls. His innovation eventually received worldwide recognition in 2018 when an Indian team under him participated in the World Urban Golf Cup in Paris.
Mehbubani related that in 2014–15, a golfer saw a YouTube video of Suresh and his friends playing Slum Golf. He was so impressed by the talent that he invited their entire team to represent India at the World Urban Golf Cup held in Paris in 2018. Competing on the international stage, the Indian team captured global attention by securing fifth place among ten participating nations.
Slum Golf utilises hollow plastic balls and golf clubs improvised from iron construction rods. Plastic balls are used keeping in mind the narrow lanes and heavy congestion in the slums. A specific spot in the slum alleys is designated as the 'hole' and the objective is to reach that spot with the plastic ball in the least possible attempts.
"Kapil Dev himself has praised our work. Artists from the Marathi film industry have also lauded our efforts, as have people from abroad. My goal is to turn these children from the slums into world-class golfers; that is exactly what I am working towards," Mehbubani told ETV Bharat. He expressed confidence that a generation of 'Slum Golf' players will emerge in the future.
"When I started, very few people knew about the sport. But now awareness is growing. The Chembur Golf Club is also encouraging young children. In the future, we will certainly see a large generation of Slum Golf players competing in the mainstream,” he said.
He disclosed that the Chembur Golf Club also actively encourages children. "If I recommend a child who plays well, he is immediately given an opportunity to play," he said while pointing out that six children have transitioned from Slum Golf to the mainstream game.
"I am confident that this number will exceed 40 in future. Furthermore, 'Urban Golf Cups' are organised globally in places like Europe, Canada and the USA. I have previously represented India in Paris and toured Europe," he shared.
Mehbubani has groomed between around 40 golfers to date. Thanks to his efforts, children from ordinary, underprivileged families have been able to become golfers. He has demonstrated that sport is not exclusive and success is attainable through determination and dedication. Mehbubani is set to participate in an Urban Golf Cup in the United States soon.
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