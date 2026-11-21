Kashmir Ayurvedic Doctor Sets Up Boutique Business To Generate Employment, 'Challenge Patriarchy'
A trained ayurvedic doctor in J&K's Kulgam has listened to her heart rather than taking the conventional job, reports Mir Ishfaq.
Published : November 21, 2026 at 6:53 PM IST
Kulgam: Thirty-year-old Dr Fauzia from Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir has created a unique identity in the world of business and fashion through her hard work, talent and unwavering determination. Despite having a Bachelor of Ayurvedic Medicine and Surgery (BAMS) degree, Fauzia preferred to venture into the world of business rather than take up a traditional job and has grown his business from home with limited resources into a renowned boutique showroom in the heart of the south Kashmir district today.
Fauzia, who completed her BAMS degree in 2016, had the deep desire to set up her own business and lead an independent life. In a special conversation with ETV Bharat, Fauzia said that being the eldest among three sisters without any brother, she always wanted to be independent and take on the responsibilities of her family on her own.
She said that she not only wanted to support her family, but also wanted to set an example for her sisters and other young girls. Fauzia said that she wanted to change the perception that girls cannot do anything on their own.
“My aim is to make young girls recognize their talent and skill, make them a source of employment and practically prove that women are not inferior to men in any field”.
It is in this spirit that Fauzia started the boutique from her home about ten years ago. Initially started with a small amount and limited resources, this business grew over time. Later, she benefited from the Mission YUVA scheme of the Jammu and Kashmir government to provide youth self-employment opportunities, which played a major role in expanding and giving his business a new direction.
Today, the 'GM Boutique' set up by Fauzia has become a regular showroom in the town of Kulgam, where the garments are made with a blend of traditional Kashmiri craftsmanship and modern fashion.
According to Fauzia, she faced initial challenges in the business venture but caught up later. In the year 2024, Fauzia lost her father to cancer, after which the responsibilities of the household fell on her shoulders. But despite these circumstances, she did not let her spirit weaken and continued to push the business further.
From creating new designs, marketing, delivery and other creative tasks to teaching various skills to young girls, she does all the work herself. Her boutique specializes in beautiful hand embroidery on pashmina, semi-pashmina and traditional Kashmiri Tala suits.
The garments produced by her feature a fine blend of traditional Kashmiri craftsmanship and modern fashion, which is being loved by consumers.
Through her business, Fauzia has not only made herself financially independent but has also created employment opportunities for local women. At present, four local young girls are working at her showroom.
Keeping in view the requirements of the modern era, Fauzia has also made social media an effective means of advertising his business. Through Instagram and WhatsApp, she advertises her designs, resulting in her receiving online orders from various parts of the Kashmir Valley as well as Jammu province. Thus, her business is no longer limited to Kulgam but has reached a wider market.
Fauzia has also participated in various exhibitions held in the Kashmir Valley including the recent three-day Veshow Festival 2026 in Kulgam.
Organised by the Kulgam District Administration in collaboration with 'Mission Yuva,' the exhibition provided a platform for local artisans, skilled craftspeople, startups, and young entrepreneurs to showcase their products and talents.
A large number of people are attending the event, showing keen interest in the local products displayed at various stalls. Among the participants is Sahiba Bazaz, a young entrepreneur from the Hawal area of Srinagar, who, alongside Fauzia, presented apparel from her boutique brand, 'Thread Trails.'
Sahiba said that she was inspired to launch her own venture by Fauzia’s hard work, competence, and entrepreneurial success. To further grow her business and reach new markets, she has entered into a professional collaboration with Fauzia.
She views Fauzia as a guiding light, whose entrepreneurial achievements and encouragement served as the catalyst for her own business journey. Expressing her gratitude to Fauzia, Sahiba noted that social media has opened up new avenues for young women to showcase their skills and businesses on a broader scale.
Fauzia believes that 'Mission Yuva' has played a pivotal role in advancing and expanding her business. According to her, such government-level initiatives encourage young people, especially women to start their own businesses, transform their skills into a livelihood, and achieve economic independence.
Fauzia’s story is not merely about a successful boutique; it is a testament to the struggle, self-confidence, and autonomy of an educated woman who, after earning a medical degree, chose a different path. Through her hard work, she not only turned her dreams into reality but also opened doors to employment for other women.
Her journey serves as a message to young women aspiring to become economically independent by leveraging their skills and talent. Her success demonstrates that with the right opportunities, guidance, encouragement, and persistent hard work, women can not only shape their own futures but also play a pivotal role in empowering other women.
Read More: