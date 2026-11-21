ETV Bharat / offbeat

Kashmir Ayurvedic Doctor Sets Up Boutique Business To Generate Employment, 'Challenge Patriarchy'

Kulgam: Thirty-year-old Dr Fauzia from Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir has created a unique identity in the world of business and fashion through her hard work, talent and unwavering determination. Despite having a Bachelor of Ayurvedic Medicine and Surgery (BAMS) degree, Fauzia preferred to venture into the world of business rather than take up a traditional job and has grown his business from home with limited resources into a renowned boutique showroom in the heart of the south Kashmir district today.

Fauzia, who completed her BAMS degree in 2016, had the deep desire to set up her own business and lead an independent life. In a special conversation with ETV Bharat, Fauzia said that being the eldest among three sisters without any brother, she always wanted to be independent and take on the responsibilities of her family on her own.

Dr Fauzia at Veshow Festival in Kulgam (ETV Bharat)

She said that she not only wanted to support her family, but also wanted to set an example for her sisters and other young girls. Fauzia said that she wanted to change the perception that girls cannot do anything on their own.

“My aim is to make young girls recognize their talent and skill, make them a source of employment and practically prove that women are not inferior to men in any field”.

Dr Fauzia at Veshow Festival in Kulgam (ETV Bharat)

It is in this spirit that Fauzia started the boutique from her home about ten years ago. Initially started with a small amount and limited resources, this business grew over time. Later, she benefited from the Mission YUVA scheme of the Jammu and Kashmir government to provide youth self-employment opportunities, which played a major role in expanding and giving his business a new direction.

Today, the 'GM Boutique' set up by Fauzia has become a regular showroom in the town of Kulgam, where the garments are made with a blend of traditional Kashmiri craftsmanship and modern fashion.

According to Fauzia, she faced initial challenges in the business venture but caught up later. In the year 2024, Fauzia lost her father to cancer, after which the responsibilities of the household fell on her shoulders. But despite these circumstances, she did not let her spirit weaken and continued to push the business further.

Dr Fauzia (L) at Veshow Festival in Kulgam (ETV Bharat)

From creating new designs, marketing, delivery and other creative tasks to teaching various skills to young girls, she does all the work herself. Her boutique specializes in beautiful hand embroidery on pashmina, semi-pashmina and traditional Kashmiri Tala suits.

The garments produced by her feature a fine blend of traditional Kashmiri craftsmanship and modern fashion, which is being loved by consumers.

Through her business, Fauzia has not only made herself financially independent but has also created employment opportunities for local women. At present, four local young girls are working at her showroom.