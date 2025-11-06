ETV Bharat / offbeat

Climate | Who is setting fire to the Amazon?

This aerial view shows a field fire in Sao Felix do Xingu, Para state, Brazil, on June 20, 2025. ( AFP )

Sao Felix do Xingu: "Red John" is an old acquaintance of landowners and ranchers in the Brazilian Amazon.

He helps clears pastures cheaply, but also leaves blackened earth and charred trees in his wake -- threatening the planet's largest tropical forest.

In northern Brazil's cowboy country, fire is so entrenched in ranching that locals nicknamed it "Joao Vermelho" (Red John).

Abandoning it is almost unthinkable.

"Fire is a cheap way to maintain pasture. Labor is expensive, pesticides are expensive. Here we don't have any public funding," Antonio Carlos Batista, who owns 900 head of cattle in the municipality of Sao Felix do Xingu, told AFP.

During dry season, a bit of gasoline and a match are enough to get the job done.

When someone goes to light a fire, they say, "I'm going to hire the worker Red John!" said Batista, 62.

But Red John is a worker who cannot be controlled -- and an unprecedented drought in 2024 linked to climate change sent fires blazing out of control, scorching nearly 18 million hectares (44.5 million acres) of the Brazilian Amazon.

Deforestation has declined for the fourth straight year in a row, falling 11 percent in the 12-month period ending in July, the government said, in an update of preliminary data, while adding the figure would have been far lower if it were not for the fires.

President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva has pledged to eradicate deforestation by 2030.

For the first time, more tropical forest burned than grassland. Most of the fires began on cattle ranches and spread through dry vegetation to forested areas.

Sao Felix do Xingu recorded the highest number of fire outbreaks in Brazil -- more than 7,000.

In the Amazon, today "the big challenge is deforestation caused by fires," Environment Minister Marina Silva told AFP.

Experts say solving it will require firefighters, stricter sanctions, and, above all, a cultural shift.

This aerial view shows a corn harvest in Eldorado dos Carajas, Para state, Brazil on June 24, 2025. (AFP)

- Fire 'devoured everything' -

Sao Felix is in Para state, which will host the COP30 UN climate conference next week -- the first to take place in the Amazon -- in its capital Belem.

Para is almost the size of Portugal, with 65,000 inhabitants and the largest herd of cattle in Brazil, with 2.5 million head, partly for export.

The municipality is also responsible for Brazil's worst carbon dioxide emissions due to deforestation, according to 2023 data.

In 2019, Sao Felix took center stage on the so-called "Fire Day," when landowners deliberately set blazes to support the climate-skeptical policies of then-president Jair Bolsonaro, sparking international outrage.

Here, miles of dusty roads stretch past vast, deforested expanses.

Many of the biggest ranches, their headquarters in distant cities like Sao Paulo, do not identify themselves.

Some -- like the Bom Jardim ranch, home to 12,000 cattle -- are identified only by a wooden fence.

Bom Jardim's young foreman Gleyson Carvalho, seated in the shade outside the stable in a black cowboy hat, with a silver buckle glinting on his belt, admits that using fire is increasingly risky.

"On the one hand, it's good," he said, because the burned vegetation acts as a natural fertilizer, enriching soil and stimulating growth of more nutritious grass for cattle to eat.

However, last year, the fires -- which Carvalho insists came from outside the ranch -- "devoured everything."

"There was no food, the cattle lost weight. We had to fight hard to prevent any animals from dying," he said.

According to satellite data from the Mapbiomas monitoring network analyzed by AFP, more than two-thirds of the ranch burned.

The property belongs to the former mayor of Sao Felix, Joao Cleber, who has been repeatedly fined for deforestation and other environmental crimes.

Located on the banks of the Xingu River, it borders a Kayapo Indigenous village, whose families suffered from the clouds of toxic smoke from the fires.

"There were days when you couldn't even breathe," said Maria de Fatima Barbosa, a teacher at the village school.

"During the night, it was difficult to sleep because the sheets, the bed, everything smelled of smoke."

A 2021 Greenpeace report notes that the ranch has indirectly sold cattle to Brazilian meatpacking giants Frigol and JBS, which export some of the meat abroad, especially to China in the case of Frigol.

This aerial view shows a field fire in Sao Felix do Xingu, Para state, Brazil, on June 20, 2025. (AFP)

- 'They alert you' -

Flying over Sao Felix during the dry season, clouds of smoke can be seen rising over patches of scorched pasture.

"It's very sad because you arrive in a region where everything is green, and then the fire comes and destroys everything," said Jose Juliao do Nascimento, a 64-year-old small-scale rancher in the rural neighborhood of Casa de Tabua, north of the Bom Jardim ranch.

He was like many farmers in the region, who arrived in the Amazon from the south of the country from the 1960s and 1970s onwards, encouraged by the military regime to clear the land, exploit it and enrich themselves.

"A land without men, for men without land," read the slogan of the time.

Last year, the out-of-control flames reached his pasture, as did terrified cows from other properties that had traveled for kilometers in search of food.

The lush forest visible from his small wooden house was burned to the ground.

Although Para state completely banned pasture maintenance fires last year to avoid a major catastrophe, enforcement is weak.