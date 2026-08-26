ETV Bharat / offbeat

Classroom Challenge Makes Four Haryana Schoolgirls Turn Herbal Hair Oil Into A Growing Business

Yamunanagar: A mother’s homemade remedy has turned four government school students in Yamunanagar into young entrepreneurs and how! Renuka, Siya, Nancy and Divya, all aged between 15 and 17, are producing herbal haircare products under their startup, Harvol. Their products, first sold in nearby villages and local shops, have now found users as far away as Australia, while an order has reportedly also arrived from Italy.

All four being students of Government School, Laharpur manage the venture alongside their studies. Their journey began in November 2025 when their teacher, Kanwaljit, introduced them to the Kushal Business Challenge, or KBC, which encourages government school students to develop practical business ideas.

During a discussion on possible products, Siya spoke about the herbal oil her mother, Reena Devi, prepares at home. The teacher saw business potential in the remedy and encouraged the girls to turn it into a marketable product.

Laharpur government school (ETV Bharat)

"The increasing incidence of premature greying among children made them realise that it is important to create a natural hair oil," Siya said. After customers responded positively to the product, the girls added herbal shampoo and hair serum to their range. They are now preparing to launch herbal henna.

The idea also brought them recognition in the Kushal Business Challenge. Harvol secured first place at the school, block and district levels and later finished among the top 10 teams in the state-level competition. The team received prize money totalling Rs 1 lakh.

Renuka said the students received Rs 25,000 at the district level and another Rs 75,000 at the state level. Instead of dividing or spending the prize money, they invested it in the fledgling business. "We initially prepared and packed the products at home. As sales increased, we took a shop on rent and shifted our operations there. The space now serves as their production and business centre," she added.

Finding customers was not easy at first. Nancy said the team organised meetings in villages, where they explained how the products were prepared and spoke to residents about their ingredients. The girls then approached small local shops to stock the products.

Classroom Challenge Makes Four Haryana Schoolgirls Turn Herbal Hair Oil Into A Growing Business (ETV Bharat)

Word-of-mouth publicity gradually helped the venture grow. As more customers tried the oil and shared their experience, the products began moving beyond neighbourhood shops and reaching bigger markets.

The students also created an Instagram page for Harvol. Photographs, product details and customer feedback posted on the platform helped them connect with buyers outside their immediate surroundings and brought in regular orders.

Their first overseas connection, however, came through a customer who bought a Harvol product for a relative living in Australia. The relative reportedly liked it and the students later received appreciation from Australia. "We have now received an order from Italy as well," Siya said.

The overseas reach may still be modest, but it represents an important milestone for a venture that began in a government school classroom. The girls now hope social media will help them find more customers beyond Haryana.

Divya, one among the four entrepreneurs, said the team has earned nearly Rs 1 lakh since beginning operations in November 2025. "The business offers a profit margin of around 50 per cent, while orders through social media have steadily increased alongside local sales," she explained.