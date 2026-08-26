Classroom Challenge Makes Four Haryana Schoolgirls Turn Herbal Hair Oil Into A Growing Business
Four Yamunanagar schoolgirls transformed a mother’s herbal oil recipe into Harvol, earning nearly Rs 1 lakh and finding customers beyond India.
Published : August 26, 2026 at 11:20 AM IST
Yamunanagar: A mother’s homemade remedy has turned four government school students in Yamunanagar into young entrepreneurs and how! Renuka, Siya, Nancy and Divya, all aged between 15 and 17, are producing herbal haircare products under their startup, Harvol. Their products, first sold in nearby villages and local shops, have now found users as far away as Australia, while an order has reportedly also arrived from Italy.
All four being students of Government School, Laharpur manage the venture alongside their studies. Their journey began in November 2025 when their teacher, Kanwaljit, introduced them to the Kushal Business Challenge, or KBC, which encourages government school students to develop practical business ideas.
During a discussion on possible products, Siya spoke about the herbal oil her mother, Reena Devi, prepares at home. The teacher saw business potential in the remedy and encouraged the girls to turn it into a marketable product.
"The increasing incidence of premature greying among children made them realise that it is important to create a natural hair oil," Siya said. After customers responded positively to the product, the girls added herbal shampoo and hair serum to their range. They are now preparing to launch herbal henna.
The idea also brought them recognition in the Kushal Business Challenge. Harvol secured first place at the school, block and district levels and later finished among the top 10 teams in the state-level competition. The team received prize money totalling Rs 1 lakh.
Renuka said the students received Rs 25,000 at the district level and another Rs 75,000 at the state level. Instead of dividing or spending the prize money, they invested it in the fledgling business. "We initially prepared and packed the products at home. As sales increased, we took a shop on rent and shifted our operations there. The space now serves as their production and business centre," she added.
Finding customers was not easy at first. Nancy said the team organised meetings in villages, where they explained how the products were prepared and spoke to residents about their ingredients. The girls then approached small local shops to stock the products.
Word-of-mouth publicity gradually helped the venture grow. As more customers tried the oil and shared their experience, the products began moving beyond neighbourhood shops and reaching bigger markets.
The students also created an Instagram page for Harvol. Photographs, product details and customer feedback posted on the platform helped them connect with buyers outside their immediate surroundings and brought in regular orders.
Their first overseas connection, however, came through a customer who bought a Harvol product for a relative living in Australia. The relative reportedly liked it and the students later received appreciation from Australia. "We have now received an order from Italy as well," Siya said.
The overseas reach may still be modest, but it represents an important milestone for a venture that began in a government school classroom. The girls now hope social media will help them find more customers beyond Haryana.
Divya, one among the four entrepreneurs, said the team has earned nearly Rs 1 lakh since beginning operations in November 2025. "The business offers a profit margin of around 50 per cent, while orders through social media have steadily increased alongside local sales," she explained.
Harvol’s herbal oil is made using ingredients such as kalonji, fenugreek, bhringraj and liquorice. Curry leaves and some of the other ingredients are collected from farms and areas around the students’ villages. The ingredients are cleaned and prepared before being added to the oil, which is then cooked over a low flame. Once it cools, the oil is poured into bottles and packaged for sale.
Encouraged by the response to the oil, the team introduced herbal shampoo and hair serum. A pack of shampoo is priced at Rs 150. The girls are also working on new products based on suggestions and feedback received from customers.
Despite the growing workload, they remain regular students. Their teachers said the girls devote about an hour every day to the startup while continuing with their classes and academic work.
Teacher Man Singh said skill-based education is being imparted at the school under the National Skills Qualifications Framework, or NSQF. "Nearly six business proposals emerged during the second phase of the Kushal Business Challenge, and the girls’ herbal oil idea was selected for further development," he said.
Another teacher, Kailash Chand, said the students had performed consistently well from the school competition through the district round and also won recognition at the state level. He added that the girls come from families with modest financial means but continue to do well in their studies.
The school management also spoke to their parents and gained their confidence before encouraging the students to pursue the business. That support helped the girls balance production, sales and schoolwork without abandoning their education.
For Reena Devi, the success of Harvol means a lot. She had originally prepared the herbal oil for her own use and occasionally shared the recipe with women in the neighbourhood. “I used to make the herbal oil for myself and tell other women in the area about it. My daughter turned my home remedy into a business idea and started a venture. That makes me proud,” she said.
Harvol is among several student-led enterprises emerging from Haryana’s government schools. Under Kushal Business Challenge 2.0, students were given a platform during the 2025-26 academic session to develop business ideas and learn the basics of entrepreneurship.
According to NSQF team coordinator Amrish Sharma, as many as 1,18,928 students, organised into 23,827 teams, participated at the school level. Together, they presented 11,766 startup ideas. A 30-hour entrepreneurship course was conducted over three months as part of the programme. Sixty-six master trainers and nearly 5,000 teachers were trained to guide the participating students.
Of the 23,827 teams at the school level, 2,501 advanced to the next stage. The block-level round narrowed the field to 595 teams comprising 9,580 students, while 220 teams were chosen in the first district-level selection.
Seed funding worth Rs 73.70 lakh was distributed under the programme. Selected student startups can receive incentives of up to Rs 1 lakh under Kushal Business Challenge 2.0, and 43 teams are currently operating their ventures.
Official figures indicate that 301 students from Haryana government schools are now earning through such startups. The programme seeks to encourage students not only to look for employment in the future but also to consider creating businesses of their own.
In Mahendragarh, for instance, Class XII students Brajesh, Aman, Ankit, Sudhakar and Dheeraj from Government School, Bhungarka, have launched Drive Threads with the help of local tailors. Their startup produces affordable designer clothing for women and reportedly earns around Rs 60,000 a month.
In Yamunanagar, the four girls behind Harvol are still taking their first steps in business. Yet, in only a few months, they have moved production out of their homes, opened a small shop, widened their product range and reached customers beyond India.
For Renuka, Siya, Nancy and Divya, entrepreneurship is no longer a classroom lesson. They have proved what government school students can achieve when a practical idea receives the right guidance and support.
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