Class XI Student From Odisha Ansuman Mohanty Builds Unique Arithmetic Progression Calculator

“For me arithmetic progression was difficult initially. I kept thinking about how to make it simpler which will not only help me but for many others like me," Ansuman told ETV Bharat. That thought eventually led to the idea of creating a calculator that could instantly compute AP terms and sums.

For Ansuman, mathematics was difficult and abstract during his secondary school years. He was often confused and anxious about concepts related to arithmetic progression during his matriculation. So he had made up his mind to overcome this fear and began exploring mathematics through various learning apps and online resources. Over time, the very topic that once troubled him turned into his area of interest.

Ansuman Mohanty from KV Aska has come up with a unique Arithmetic Progression (AP) Calculator that can solve complex problems related to arithmetic progression, a subject many students find difficult and challenging.

Berhampur: Maya Angelou had rightly said, “If you are always trying to be normal, you will never know how amazing you can be.” An 11th-grade student from a Kendriya Vidyalaya in Odisha’s Ganjam district has done something beyond the normal and proved how the brain can be conditioned to innovate and bring about amazing findings. Like he did by making a calculator that does what ordinary ones cannot.

Finally Ansuman was ready with his AP calculator, which unlike ordinary calculators used for basic arithmetic, exclusively solves sums of arithmetic progression. By entering the first term, number of terms, and common difference, users can calculate both the nth term and the sum of n terms, without having to remember complex formulas.

"This calculator can handle very large values, including numbers running into thousands, making it useful beyond classrooms," said Ansuman citing examples from physics, such as calculating uniform motion, distance covered over time and pendulum movement, where arithmetic progression plays a crucial role.

Ansuman claims the device can be useful in real-life applications like architecture, construction planning, business cost estimation, and even salary projections. “If someone wants to know how much their income will grow over the next eight years, this calculator can help. It is basically linear prediction,” he explained.

As far as the technicalities are concerned, the calculator is built using a microcontroller, LCD display, keypad, resistors, wiring, and a 9-volt battery. While advanced microcontrollers like Arduino are expensive, Ansuman intentionally deliberately opted for a more affordable alternative to keep the project cost low. The device runs on nearly 300 lines of C/C++ code, enabling multiple functions, including LCD brightness control and independent display management.

The entire project cost him around Rs 1,500, but Ansuman believes that large-scale production could bring the price down to about Rs 500, making it affordable for students. He also plans to reduce the size further and release upgraded versions in the future, tentatively naming it AP Calc or AP Calc Version 1.

After completing the project, Ansuman did a research to find if anyone anywhere has already come up with a similar innovation. But since he found none, he decided to showcase it at the science exhibition in the school.

Later on, his innovation was displayed at the Zonal-Level Bal Science Exhibition held at PM Shri Kendriya Vidyalaya on the Golabandha Army Air Defence College campus, where it drew appreciation from teachers, judges, and visitors alike.

Biranchi Narayan Dash, school principal praised the young innovator and said students must keep their minds open to thinking differently. "Science should be viewed as an integral part of everyday life. Students must nurture curiosity and scientific thinking. We as the teachers always ensure exhibitions like these gives students exposure to showcase their innovations," he said patting Ansuman.