Class 9 Dropout From Chhattisgarh Builds Hydraulic Loader Using Bike Engine
Using scrap parts and bike engines, a self-taught mechanic built a hydraulic loader in three months, showcasing grassroots innovation despite financial constraints and limited education.
Published : March 25, 2026 at 12:28 PM IST
Surguja: He might have dropped out of school due to some unforeseen circumstances but 28-year-old tribal man from Ambikapur, Praveen Minj has become the talk of the village and neighbouring areas for his scientific innovation. He defied conventional barriers of education and resources to engineer a fully functional hydraulic loader using improvised materials and bike engines, an innovation that has been drawing attention from many quarters.
Praveen, a resident of Fundudihari village, is a class 9 drop out student who earns a living as a bike mechanic. But his curiosity for machines pushed him beyond routine repair work and he delved into grassroots engineering.
Praveen’s journey began with an experiment, when he first assembled a makeshift four-wheeler using a bike engine. After driving it 70-80 kilometres daily and clocking nearly 1,000 kilometres without major issues, he gained the confidence to attempt something more ambitious.
“I am a bike mechanic. I have seen loaders many times, so I thought I could make one using a bike engine. I built it, tested it and it worked perfectly,” he said.
It took Praveen a little over three months to make the loader using two bike engines, a tractor’s hydraulic system, a heavy-duty loader pump and spare parts sourced from old vehicles. The total cost of the project stood at approximately Rs 1.5 lakh.
He also installed a control valve mechanism that enables smooth hydraulic operation, allowing directional movement of the loader while the engine is running.
“The control valve actually lets me operate the hydraulic system easily. It can move left or right as needed,” he explained.
Even after successfully building the loader, Praveen continues to refine the machine, frequently dismantling and upgrading components to improve efficiency and durability.
“He has the ideas and the skill, but funds remain a major constraint for him,” said a local resident who has watched the young innovator closely.
Despite limited financial means, Praveen says he wants to scale up his work. "A little support can help me transform my small workshop experiments into larger, practical innovations. I have some experiments on hold as I am not financially stable to work on it. If the administration chips in, I could do a lot more," he added.
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