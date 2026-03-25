ETV Bharat / offbeat

Class 9 Dropout From Chhattisgarh Builds Hydraulic Loader Using Bike Engine

Surguja: He might have dropped out of school due to some unforeseen circumstances but 28-year-old tribal man from Ambikapur, Praveen Minj has become the talk of the village and neighbouring areas for his scientific innovation. He defied conventional barriers of education and resources to engineer a fully functional hydraulic loader using improvised materials and bike engines, an innovation that has been drawing attention from many quarters.

Praveen, a resident of Fundudihari village, is a class 9 drop out student who earns a living as a bike mechanic. But his curiosity for machines pushed him beyond routine repair work and he delved into grassroots engineering.

Praveen’s journey began with an experiment, when he first assembled a makeshift four-wheeler using a bike engine. After driving it 70-80 kilometres daily and clocking nearly 1,000 kilometres without major issues, he gained the confidence to attempt something more ambitious.

“I am a bike mechanic. I have seen loaders many times, so I thought I could make one using a bike engine. I built it, tested it and it worked perfectly,” he said.

It took Praveen a little over three months to make the loader using two bike engines, a tractor’s hydraulic system, a heavy-duty loader pump and spare parts sourced from old vehicles. The total cost of the project stood at approximately Rs 1.5 lakh.