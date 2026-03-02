ETV Bharat / offbeat

Class 8-Pass Woman's Journey From Daily Wager To Owner Of Multi-Crore Company

By Vishwas Chaturvedi

Bhopal: Chintamani Patidar of Dattotar village in Madhya Pradesh's Dewas district was a humble daily labourer, who studied only up to class 8, but today, she heads a company with a turnover of Rs 5.05 crore.

Member of a self-help group, Chintamani, started with a meagre Rs 10,000 investment in July 2017 and entered into a commercial venture of producing potato chips under the Government of India's Farmer Producer Company Scheme.

Four years later, her company, Vijayaganj Mandi Farmer Producer Company Limited, has flourished with 'Didi Chips' turning into an established brand. In a conversation with ETV Bharat, Chintamani said, "My life took a new turn after joining the Krishna Self-Help Group in July 2017. I left working as a labourer and entered the world of business despite having no knowledge of the nitty-gritty.

Currently, 'Didi Chips' is one of the most popular brands and she is the chairman-cum-managing diretor of her company, which goes beyond Madhya Pradesh into Karnataka, Gujarat, and Maharashtra.