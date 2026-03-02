Class 8-Pass Woman's Journey From Daily Wager To Owner Of Multi-Crore Company
Published : March 2, 2026 at 7:56 PM IST
By Vishwas Chaturvedi
Bhopal: Chintamani Patidar of Dattotar village in Madhya Pradesh's Dewas district was a humble daily labourer, who studied only up to class 8, but today, she heads a company with a turnover of Rs 5.05 crore.
Member of a self-help group, Chintamani, started with a meagre Rs 10,000 investment in July 2017 and entered into a commercial venture of producing potato chips under the Government of India's Farmer Producer Company Scheme.
Four years later, her company, Vijayaganj Mandi Farmer Producer Company Limited, has flourished with 'Didi Chips' turning into an established brand. In a conversation with ETV Bharat, Chintamani said, "My life took a new turn after joining the Krishna Self-Help Group in July 2017. I left working as a labourer and entered the world of business despite having no knowledge of the nitty-gritty.
Currently, 'Didi Chips' is one of the most popular brands and she is the chairman-cum-managing diretor of her company, which goes beyond Madhya Pradesh into Karnataka, Gujarat, and Maharashtra.
The Dattotar region of Dewas district has a good potato cultivation. Previously, farmers sold potatoes for Rs 10 per kg. Following advice of agriculture department officials, Chintamani realised that making chips from these potatoes could increase income significantly. Subsequently, a potato chips unit was established with the support of Access Development Services.
Chintamani explained, "The name Didi Chips was chosen of the brand because all the workers behind it were women. Today, this plant directly employs 20 to 25 women. Improved potato seeds were provided to approximately 100 women, and 125 farmers received free soil testing."
Today, the company has over 608 shareholders. Chintamani has also received equity support of Rs 11.72 lakh from the Centre. The venture has not only helped Chintamani to flourish but also empower the rural economy by profitable agriculture and by helping hundreds of women in becoming self-reliant.
However, Chintamani's journey to success was not without its struggles. Chintamani explains that her village is three kilometres away from the city. Previously, she walked six km daily. Social stigma and limited education were major challenges but her family encouraged and stood by her saying, "We are with you."
Upon being honoured by the Chief Minister, Chintamani expressed her gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Mohan Yadav. She says that the self-help group helped her to venture out for a bold initiative and brought recognition.
