Class 10 Student From Bareilly Develops 'Pollution Catcher', Displays It At 'India Innovates 2026'
The device purifies air while also having the potential to capture carbon and convert it into a financial resource - Anand Kumar Gupta reports.
Published : March 29, 2026 at 5:23 PM IST
New Delhi: A Class 10 student from Bareilly in Uttar Pradesh has invented a device that purifies air while also having the potential to capture carbon and convert it into a financial resource. This device can go a long way in mitigating the problem of air pollution.
Krishna Saxena displayed his ‘Pollution Catcher’ at the India Innovates 2026 Hackathon at Bharat Mandapam, where Delhi's Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa praised his efforts and assured further support.
Krishna explained that his endeavour to create the Pollution Catcher began in Class 7 while he was looking for an idea that could address a major societal problem for the Central Board of Secondary Education’s (CBSE) inter-school exhibition. During this time, he noticed the problem caused by the burning of stubble in the Delhi-National Capital Region (NCR) and began working on it. He wanted to create something innovative and effective to reduce air pollution.
He presented his initial model at the CBSE exhibition, where it received significant praise and won a prize. He explained that he subsequently received guidance from several mentors and experts who helped him improve the model. His confidence kept growing and new technical features were added to the device.
According to him, “The most significant feature of the Pollution Catcher is its multi-layer filtration technology. While typical air purifiers have three to seven filters, this device has 11 separate filter layers. It effectively captures harmful airborne contaminants like Particulate Matter (PM) 2.5, PM 10, dust particles, and carbon. It features 27 chambers, each of which purifies the air at different levels.”
He further said that while typical air purifiers have a range of 70 metres to 100 metres, the Pollution Catcher's range is 1.3 km to 1.7 km. Its dimensions are approximately 9 feet long, 7 feet high, and 5 feet wide.
Furthermore, this device runs on solar power, reducing its operating costs to almost zero. Krishna explained that special attention has been paid to minimising costs and achieving maximum efficiency.
Another feature is that it also captures carbon, making it economically useful. Krishna said that this captured carbon can be sold as carbon credits in the international market. This will not only reduce pollution but also cover the project's costs and generate profits.
He said the project has been recognised by the Uttar Pradesh government, which has directed the Bareilly district administration to conduct field trials. A team was constituted at Manohar Ghosh Inter College to test the device, yielding surprising results.
He explained that the Air Quality Index (AQI) at 110 dropped to 64 after using the device. Additionally, approximately 17 grams of carbon were captured.
Krishna tested his device in Delhi using a small prototype in a field near the Supreme Court, where the AQI dropped from 210 to 150. He claims that a new, larger model being developed could even reduce the AQI from 400 to around 60.
Krishna's innovation was among the competitors in a competition held at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay, where it won the first prize. This provided him with further guidance from the technical experts. He also presented his project at an event held at Bharat Mandapam, where experts and officials praised it.
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