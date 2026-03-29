ETV Bharat / offbeat

Class 10 Student From Bareilly Develops 'Pollution Catcher', Displays It At 'India Innovates 2026'

New Delhi: A Class 10 student from Bareilly in Uttar Pradesh has invented a device that purifies air while also having the potential to capture carbon and convert it into a financial resource. This device can go a long way in mitigating the problem of air pollution.

Krishna Saxena displayed his ‘Pollution Catcher’ at the India Innovates 2026 Hackathon at Bharat Mandapam, where Delhi's Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa praised his efforts and assured further support.

Class 10 Student From Bareilly Develops 'Pollution Catcher', Displays It At 'India Innovates 2026' (ETV Bharat)

Krishna explained that his endeavour to create the Pollution Catcher began in Class 7 while he was looking for an idea that could address a major societal problem for the Central Board of Secondary Education’s (CBSE) inter-school exhibition. During this time, he noticed the problem caused by the burning of stubble in the Delhi-National Capital Region (NCR) and began working on it. He wanted to create something innovative and effective to reduce air pollution.

He presented his initial model at the CBSE exhibition, where it received significant praise and won a prize. He explained that he subsequently received guidance from several mentors and experts who helped him improve the model. His confidence kept growing and new technical features were added to the device.

According to him, “The most significant feature of the Pollution Catcher is its multi-layer filtration technology. While typical air purifiers have three to seven filters, this device has 11 separate filter layers. It effectively captures harmful airborne contaminants like Particulate Matter (PM) 2.5, PM 10, dust particles, and carbon. It features 27 chambers, each of which purifies the air at different levels.”