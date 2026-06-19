ETV Bharat / offbeat

Timber Workers In Kerala Save Baby Monkey's Life By Giving CPR

They all belong to Centre of Trade Unions (CITU), the labourer organization of Communist Party of India (Marxist).

Timber workers Sanal, Manu, Rafeeq and Mejo from Chapparapadavam is now receiving a lot of applause on social media as a video of the incident has gone viral.

The incident took place in Chapparapadavam in Kannur district in north Kerala a few days ago.

Kannur: In a heartwarming incident from Kannur in Kerala, a group of workers belonging to a labourer organization brought back to life a monkey which suffered electric shock by providing it cardiopulmonary resuscitation.

"I saw a baby monkey lying on the road while going to the next site after our work. Initially I thought it was dead. When I tried to remove the monkey from the spot, I noticed some life in its body. There were several other monkeys around as well. When I realized that it suffered electric shock from overhead wires, I decided to give it CPR without any delay," said Mejo, one of the workers.

Mejo is an active worker of IRPC (Initiative for Rehabilitation and Palliative Care), an active palliative movement in Kannur.

The experience of attending a first-aid class held as part of a CITU session last month came handy for Mejo and his colleagues at this moment. After repeatedly pressing on the chest and giving CPR, the monkey started breathing. Later, after giving it water, the monkey regained complete health. This rare moment was captured on a mobile phone by his friend Ansal.

More than just saving the life of a monkey, the incident shows how much awareness about CPR is needed in society.

Mejo testifies that they have also saved the life of a child with this training recently.

During a recreational trip a month after the class, they saved the life of a child who had choked on a food item in a bus by providing first aid in the same way.