Chunna Miyan Temple Of Bareilly: How A Muslim Businessman Built An Iconic Hindu Shrine

Bareilly: Lakshmi Narayan Temple in Bareilly which also goes by the name of Chunna Miyan Temple is a religious shrine that embodies the spirit of harmonious coexistence of communities in the Indian subcontinent. It is among the major religious sites in the Nath Nagari of Bareilly and is a representative of the Ganga-Jamuni culture of the region. It stands out as a centre of faith and a symbol of mutual brotherhood.

This temple was inaugurated by the country's first President, Dr. Rajendra Prasad in 1960 enhancing its historical and symbolic significance. A replica of the Ashoka Pillar on the temple's main entrance is one of its unique characteristics that distinguishes it from the other temples.

Locals relate that Fazrul Rehman who was fondly called Chunna Miyan, a prominent Muslim businessman, played an important role in the construction of this shrine. They say that he contributed a sum of Rs 1,10,001 for the temple and volunteered to oversee its construction. His initiative is still remembered as a humane gesture that symbolised religious harmony.

One of the devotees at the temple, Durgesh Shukla disclosed, “Chunna Miyan contributed a lot for this temple and that is why his name is associated with it. This temple saw both Hindus and Muslims contributing to its construction. It is a symbol of Hindu Muslim unity.”