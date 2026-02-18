Chunna Miyan Temple Of Bareilly: How A Muslim Businessman Built An Iconic Hindu Shrine
Fazrul Rehman, a prominent Muslim businessman, played an important role in the construction of this Lakshmi Narayan Temple.
Bareilly: Lakshmi Narayan Temple in Bareilly which also goes by the name of Chunna Miyan Temple is a religious shrine that embodies the spirit of harmonious coexistence of communities in the Indian subcontinent. It is among the major religious sites in the Nath Nagari of Bareilly and is a representative of the Ganga-Jamuni culture of the region. It stands out as a centre of faith and a symbol of mutual brotherhood.
This temple was inaugurated by the country's first President, Dr. Rajendra Prasad in 1960 enhancing its historical and symbolic significance. A replica of the Ashoka Pillar on the temple's main entrance is one of its unique characteristics that distinguishes it from the other temples.
Locals relate that Fazrul Rehman who was fondly called Chunna Miyan, a prominent Muslim businessman, played an important role in the construction of this shrine. They say that he contributed a sum of Rs 1,10,001 for the temple and volunteered to oversee its construction. His initiative is still remembered as a humane gesture that symbolised religious harmony.
One of the devotees at the temple, Durgesh Shukla disclosed, “Chunna Miyan contributed a lot for this temple and that is why his name is associated with it. This temple saw both Hindus and Muslims contributing to its construction. It is a symbol of Hindu Muslim unity.”
It is also said that Chunna Miyan was influenced by a Hindu religious Guru Har Milap and would visit him whenever he visited Bareilly. According to the locals, the two engaged in spiritual dialogue which further strengthened their mutual respect and trust.
Another tale associated with this temple is that after the Indo-Pak partition, a large number of refugees reached Bareilly and settled here. Their arrival saw efforts being made to organise religious activities in the area. This temple came into existence in this sequence.
One of the locals, Gautam Bhatia said, “Chunna Miyan donated both land and money for this temple. Along with my father, he and four others had gone to request the President to come and inaugurate this temple and on hearing the proposal, the President had called for a visit to Bareilly at the earliest for the event.”
Even today, this temple conveys the message that people of different religions can come together to maintain unity and harmony in society. This is why the Chunna Miyan Temple remains an important part of Bareilly's shared cultural heritage. Visitors from across the country and abroad visit this temple.