Choco Delight: Engineering Graduate From Jammu Kashmir Builds Chocolate Factory In Remote Dooru Village

By Mir Ishfaq

Anantnag: Mud houses, narrow lanes and apple orchards once characterised Vauthuru village in Dooru. But now the 'Kashmir Chocolate Factory' is rewriting the narrative and shaping the lives of people - a thought unimaginable earlier.

Located in the Dooru Shahabad area of Anantnag district, Vauthuru has for generations depended almost entirely on agriculture, where land defined livelihood because employment beyond farming was unthinkable. But in the past few years, the pattern changed when a local youth, Majid Majeed, decided to return home, not to farming but with a new dream - to manufacture chocolate.

Artisanal chocolates manufactured in Dooru (ETV Bharat)

An engineering graduate, Majid completed his B.Tech in 2018 and also completed a few diplomas in Microsoft technologies and networking. Like many educated youths in Kashmir, he got into a well-paying job in the private sector. But by 2021, the idea of waiting indefinitely for security and stability no longer appealed to him. "I wanted to do something of my own and generate employment for others," he says.