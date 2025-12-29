Choco Delight: Engineering Graduate From Jammu Kashmir Builds Chocolate Factory In Remote Dooru Village
In a remote Anantnag village where farming ruled for generations, an engineer’s chocolate factory has transformed Dooru into an example of rural innovation and self-reliance.
Published : December 29, 2025 at 1:18 PM IST
ByMir Ishfaq
Anantnag: Mud houses, narrow lanes and apple orchards once characterised Vauthuru village in Dooru. But now the 'Kashmir Chocolate Factory' is rewriting the narrative and shaping the lives of people - a thought unimaginable earlier.
Located in the Dooru Shahabad area of Anantnag district, Vauthuru has for generations depended almost entirely on agriculture, where land defined livelihood because employment beyond farming was unthinkable. But in the past few years, the pattern changed when a local youth, Majid Majeed, decided to return home, not to farming but with a new dream - to manufacture chocolate.
An engineering graduate, Majid completed his B.Tech in 2018 and also completed a few diplomas in Microsoft technologies and networking. Like many educated youths in Kashmir, he got into a well-paying job in the private sector. But by 2021, the idea of waiting indefinitely for security and stability no longer appealed to him. "I wanted to do something of my own and generate employment for others," he says.
Instead of entering businesses already crowded with competition in other parts of the country, Majid began analysing the market gaps and needs in Kashmir. He prepared a list of products which have high demand but are not manufactured locally. Chocolate emerged as a major opportunity, popular across all age groups, and something which was largely sourced from outside the region.
Starting a manufacturing unit in a rural village had its own challenges - like limited resources, lack of infrastructure, cold climatic conditions and restricted market access. So Majid decided to begin on a small scale, based entirely on experimentation, research and repeated trials to develop a product that met both taste and health standards. Thus started the unit called 'Kashmir Chocolate Factory.'
"Most chocolates available locally did not meet quality expectations. So I decided to make something different, which will have an appeal for local consumers," he explains.
Operating a chocolate unit in Kashmir had seasonal challenges as well, particularly during winter when demand drops sharply. Careful planning, controlled production and strategic marketing helped him keep the venture viable through lean periods.
Gradually, as word spread, buyers too increased. Beyond the local market, the chocolates made here reached other parts of the country. The positive response strengthened Majid’s confidence and he was convinced that quality matters. He also proved that rural enterprises could compete outside their immediate geography if quality parameters are kept as a priority.
Today, his factory employs nine people on a permanent basis, with additional hands hired during peak demand. From self-employment, Majid turning into an employer, is in itself an achievement in a region facing persistent unemployment among educated youth.
His journey has become an example, particularly having relevance in Kashmir, that when youngsters spend years preparing for government jobs, face frustration, uncertainty and social pressure, self-reliance and innovation can prove a gamechanger. And his venture in Vauthuru reasserts that irrespective of the place, ideas can shape into reality, maybe wrapped in chocolate.
Also Read: