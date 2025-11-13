ETV Bharat / offbeat

Children's Day 2025 | Teachers, Students In This Mangaluru School Face 'Twins Problem'

Mangaluru: It is common for schools to have one or two twins. But a school in Mangaluru has not one or two, but seven twins who are attracting the attention of other students and teachers.

The Dakshina Kannada Zilla Panchayat Model Higher Primary School, Thiruvail in Vamanjoor, on the outskirts of Mangaluru, has one twin in Class I, two in Class II, one in Class III, two in Class V and one in Class VI. One of the twins is from outside the district, while the remaining six are locals.

Ganga and Jamuna of Class I, Sakshi and Rajeshwari of Class II, Disha and Ditya, Zhuva and Ziyam of Class III, Nidhi and Nisha of Class V, Nishan and Nidish, Pranam and Pratham of Class VI are twins. Of these, Zhuva is a girl, Ziyam is a boy, Nishan is a boy, and Nidisha is a girl. The rest are twin children of the same sex.

Teachers are classmates are equally confused by these twins and are mistakenly calling one by the name of the other. Some teachers are trying to avoid confusion by calling both names.