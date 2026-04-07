ETV Bharat / offbeat

Bachche Mann Ke Sachche: Children Lead Pond Cleanup In Narayanpur, Inspire Mass Community Movement In Chhattisgarh

Narayanpur (Chhattisgarh): Many times, children show elders the way and they did it in Narayanpur's Kumharpara. Laying foundation of a community-driven change, the children of Ward No. 12 launched a voluntary campaign to clean the long-neglected Bambur pond, which was then followed by the elders transforming it into a full-fledged mass movement.

The Bambur pond, a water body that supports over 500 families for religious, social, and cultural activities, from weddings to last rites, had turned unusable due to years of neglect, undergrowth, water hyacinth overgrowth and filth accumulating all around..

Children Lead Pond Cleanup In Narayanpur, Inspire Mass Community Movement In Chhattisgarh (ETV Bharat)

Since the situation worsened with passing times, locals convened a meeting on Saturday evening and resolved to act collectively instead of waiting for administrative intervention.

However, there was some inhibition initially. But the children gathered and decided to break the hesitation by stepping into the polluted water and began removing weeds and debris. By Sunday morning, dozens of residents, including women, youth and elderly residents gathered at the pond to begin the cleanup, displaying the power of unity.