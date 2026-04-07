Bachche Mann Ke Sachche: Children Lead Pond Cleanup In Narayanpur, Inspire Mass Community Movement In Chhattisgarh
What began as a small step by children has evolved into a sustained people’s movement, restoring a lifeline pond and redefining community responsibility in Narayanpur.
Published : April 7, 2026 at 12:45 PM IST
Narayanpur (Chhattisgarh): Many times, children show elders the way and they did it in Narayanpur's Kumharpara. Laying foundation of a community-driven change, the children of Ward No. 12 launched a voluntary campaign to clean the long-neglected Bambur pond, which was then followed by the elders transforming it into a full-fledged mass movement.
The Bambur pond, a water body that supports over 500 families for religious, social, and cultural activities, from weddings to last rites, had turned unusable due to years of neglect, undergrowth, water hyacinth overgrowth and filth accumulating all around..
Since the situation worsened with passing times, locals convened a meeting on Saturday evening and resolved to act collectively instead of waiting for administrative intervention.
However, there was some inhibition initially. But the children gathered and decided to break the hesitation by stepping into the polluted water and began removing weeds and debris. By Sunday morning, dozens of residents, including women, youth and elderly residents gathered at the pond to begin the cleanup, displaying the power of unity.
After nearly four hours of continuous work, the volunteers managed to clear about one-fourth of the pond, removing large quantities of water hyacinth and waste.
Ward councillor Praveen Jain and Municipal Council President Indraprakash Baghel also reached the site and actively participated in the cleanup drive. Both lauded the residents’ initiative, calling it a model for the entire district.
“The Municipal Council will extend all possible support to ensure the pond is fully restored,” Baghel assured.
Residents have emphasised that the campaign will continue beyond a single effort. The community has pledged to carry out similar voluntary cleanups every Sunday until the pond is fully restored and usable again.
Though the exercise started as a small step, it grew into into a symbol of civic responsibility and grassroots action. The Bambur pond cleanup stands as a compelling reminder that when communities take ownership, transformation becomes inevitable.
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