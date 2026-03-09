ETV Bharat / offbeat

Children Call Her ‘Dadi’: Illiterate Tribal Woman Buys Computer For Village School In Chhattisgarh

Watching students' struggle made Khamman Bai realise that they needed a computer. “I am not educated, but I want the children of my village to study. I donate school supplies from my earnings so that the next generation can build a better future,” she explains.

Singpur is about 65 kilometres from the district headquarters and 30 kilometres from Magarlod. The village is largely inhabited by the Kamar tribal community (a PVTG) and has only one school that provides education up to Class XII. For higher education, students have to travel long distances.

"I do not think I have done something great. Children studying in the government school can learn digital skills only if they have computers. For the children of Singpur, located deep inside the forests of the Magarlod block, there was no computer. So gifting them a computer meant access to a world they had never seen before," she says.

Championing the cause, she has donated a computer to the Swami Atmanand Utkrisht Hindi Vidyalaya Singpur from the money she earned through daily labour - collecting and selling mahua flowers, making bamboo baskets and gathering tendu leaves. Her contribution to the school has earned her recognition from many quarters including the district collector.

Dhamtari: In a remote tribal village surrounded by forests, where reaching school itself requires walking through forest paths, an illiterate woman has done what usually a few good Samaritans do. Fifty-year-old Khamman Bai Kamar from Singpur village in Dhamtari district cannot read or write but she has become a changemaker, transforming education in remote tribal villages.

But every penny she earns is the result of relentless labour. Every season she collects forest produce like mahua flowers, tendu leaves and weaves bamboo baskets to earn as much so that she can use it for some good cause. Decisively, she keeps a portion of whatever she earns for the students of the village school.

Khamman Bai herself has a small hut to stay in Singpur’s Kamarpara locality. She lost her husband in 2008 and raised her two sons and a daughter alone by selling forest produce. But she also kept contributing smaller things the school needed. Over the years, she has donated buckets, books and television sets to the school.

Khamman Bai Kamar, a woman of substance (ETV Bharat)

Her motivation comes from her own childhood. “I was married very young and never understood the meaning of education. When I sent my children to school, I realised what I have missed. And that also made me realise that our future generation should not be deprived of basic digital literacy. I don’t want the next generation to face the same life,” she assertively stated.

The computer donated by Khamman Bai have been installed at Swami Atmanand Utkrisht Hindi Vidyalaya Singpur, where students are now learning basic computer skills. For many children, it was their first interaction with a computer.

The children affectionately call her 'Dadi' whenever she visits the school. “Dadi has gifted us a computer and encouraged us to study hard. We are happy because it will help us in our studies," the children said.

Teachers also vouch for Khamman Bai's contribution. “Children in the village will now be able to access better education and basic computer knowledge. Her initiative can bring a new revolution in education in the area,” says teacher R K Sahu.

“When children bow and greet me, I feel very happy. In the next two years, I will give another big gift to the school,” she hints with a smile.

But she also has a larger appeal. She has urged the government to open a college in Singpur, saying that girls struggle to travel far for higher education. “Boys can somehow travel outside, but it is difficult for girls. If a college opens here, our daughters will be able to study,” she says.

Her efforts have not gone unnoticed. Dhamtari Collector Abinash Mishra praised her contribution, calling her work an inspiring example of grassroots women’s empowerment.

“Despite being uneducated and earning modestly, she has donated smart TVs, computers and books for children. Her contribution benefits the entire community and encourages education among tribal families,” he said.

The district administration has also sent a proposal to the state government to open a college and an ITI in Singpur, which could soon bring higher education closer to the village and make Khamman Bai happy. "When that happens, my dream will be realised," she says with beaming eyes.