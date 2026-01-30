ETV Bharat / offbeat

Chhindwara's Muskan Bharti Is A Silent Topper Having Turned Silence Into Academic Excellence

Muskan Bharti's school principal, Vishal Dufare, said, "She sits in the class with other children. Muskan understands her studies by observing the teacher's lip movements and teaching methods. Besides this, Muskan is always at the forefront in dance, sports and other activities."

This daughter of the Bhariya community, who studies in the 11th grade at the Bijori tribal school in Tamia, studies alongside other children. She learns by observing lip movements from her teachers. She is a standout performer in dance, sports and fine arts. In academics and cultural activities, Muskan is unmatched.

Chhindwara: Muskan Bharti, an 11th-grade student at the Government High School in Bijori, is an inspiration to her community. Despite being speech and hearing impaired, Muskan achieved a first division in her 10th-grade board exams.

Muskan's school principal, Vishal Dufare, said, "This girl is exceptionally talented. She cannot speak or hear, but she can read. Therefore, we pay special attention to her, and we write down everything she needs to prepare for exams. After that, she memorizes it, and for revision, we have her write it on the blackboard. She writes it down perfectly. Muskan is currently a student of the agriculture stream in the 11th grade. She topped her 10th-grade exams."

Muskan's father, Atarlal Bharti, said, "I work as a labourer. I have two daughters and one son, and all three are unable to speak or hear. Muskan, however, studied up to the fourth grade at a school for the deaf and mute in Chhindwara. My other daughter, Isha Bharti, studies in the 10th grade at Bijori School. My son is studying at a school for the deaf and mute in Nagpur.”

“Initially, they faced difficulties studying with normal children, but with the help of the teachers, my daughter now studies easily like other children. The special thing is that whenever a special guest visits the school or any other place, Muskan is always at the forefront of the cultural programs organized by the school," said Muskan’s father.

Suresh Yadav, a mobility instructor from the Social Justice and Empowerment Department, said, "If God gives a deficiency in one part of a person's body, He gives them something else that is very powerful. This is what happens with such children. When teachers give lessons to Muskan Bharti in school, she understands what is being taught through their lip movements and facial expressions. She learns by reading notes. Just as we sometimes think of something in our minds and it appears before our eyes, something similar happens with these children; they think in their minds, and even though they cannot speak, they can write it down."