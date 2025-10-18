ETV Bharat / offbeat

Chhindwara's 'Cloth Bank' Ensures Every Poor Family Shares The Joy Of Diwali

They live in such extreme poverty that buying new clothes, firecrackers and sweets for the festival of light seems like a luxury. To ensure that not a single family is deprived of the joy of Diwali, Mahesh Bhawarkar, a constable with the Madhya Pradesh Police, started this unique charity initiative about 15 years ago.

Chhindwara: Whenever an auto rickshaw from the 'Cloth Bank' arrives in Lavanguri village of Madhya Pradesh's Chhindwara, young and elderly persons run after it in the hope of getting some garments for Diwali.

He collects used clothes from households, repairs and cleans them before distributing them to the needy. Gradually, the initiative turned into a campaign, garnering public support as people now call the 'Cloth Bank' to send vehicles for collecting their used clothes and other household items, which they think will be of some use to the deprived families.

During the winter, poor families often can't afford warm clothes, and here chips in 'Cloth Bank' by collecting old winter garments from households to hand them over to the needy. Not only that, it also helps poor students with school fees, books and stationery items.

People choose clothes from a representative of 'Cloth Bank'. (ETV Bharat)

Born into poverty, Bhawarkar has earned the moniker 'saviour for the needy' by his noble deed. "I was born into a poor family. When Diwali was celebrated in my village, I had neither firecrackers nor sweets nor new clothes. After growing up, I decided to bring smiles to people's faces and came up with the idea of 'Cloth Bank'. As I lacked funds to start it, I started collecting old clothes and other items from households. People gradually started joining me and supporting the initiative. We don't just run 'Cloth Bank', we do everything that brings a moment of joy to the people. Now, my wife, Hemlata Bhawarkar, also supports me in this," he added.

Mahesh Bhawarkar celebrates his bithday with poor children. (ETV Bharat)

'Cloth Bank' president Lalitha Sarvaiya said, "We collect clothes from the community, repair, wash and iron them thoroughly. Then, we go to poor people to distribute them. Our vision is to provide clothes and essential items to every poor person. Many donors bring their used clothes after washing and ironing them. Our organisation also works on issues related to women's harassment."