ETV Bharat / offbeat

Tree 'Rasgullas' Keep Villagers 'Rich' In Chhindwara's Tribal Hinterland

Hariram, a Mahua gatherer, said, "For the tribals and villagers living near the forest, the Mahua tree is nothing short of a magic lamp. Both its flowers and fruits bring immense prosperity. From February through May—amid the scorching heat of the sun—Mahua flowers drip from the trees, as if 'Rasgullas' were falling from the sky."

Subsequently, in June and July, the Mahua fruits also appear—known locally as 'Gulli'. Oil is extracted from this 'Gulli', which also fetches a high price. This 'Gulli' oil is utilised in the preparation of Ayurvedic medicines as well.

Every day, people ranging from the general public to the local MLA could be seen spending their entire day beneath the trees, baskets in hand, right from the early morning hours to collect the flowers drip from these trees, as if 'Rasgullas' were falling from the sky. These flowers are gathered one by one, dried and sold in the market, generating a handsome income.

Chhindwara : In the serene and tranquil district of Chhindwara in Madhya Pradesh, known for its rich tribal culture, the villagers have now struck gold beneath Mahua trees--the most beloved tree among the tribal people.

People earn income directly proportional to the quantity of Mahua they are able to collect. (ETV Bharat)

Nilesh Uikey, an MLA belonging to the tribal community, said, "In the Gond community, Mahua is utilised specifically during the rituals associated with birth (Tonda), marriage (Manda), and death (Konda). Within tribal communities, when discussions regarding a matrimonial alliance for a young man or woman take place, the Mahua flower serves as a mediator—symbolising both the proposal and its acceptance. Apart from tribal festivals and worship ceremonies, it holds a special significance during the 'Halshashti' fast. Moreover, women observing this fast consume it as a form of 'falahar' (fruit-based dietary intake)."

The MLA also stated that he personally gathers the fruits of this tree, as it is deeply intertwined with every tradition of tribal society and, also serves to empower the tribal people economically.

Family members actively take part in the process of making cookies from Mahua (ETV Bharat)

In regions where Mahua trees are abundant, a festive atmosphere prevails for three months. To gather Mahua, people set aside all other work and spend their entire day beneath the forest canopy. Everyone in the household—from children to the elderly—participates in this activity. For the tribal communities and villagers, it is nothing short of a picnic. Some people can even be seen cooking their meals right under the Mahua trees, thoroughly enjoying the experience.

The Mahua also serves as a vital source of year-round income for tribal communities and villagers. For up to three months, tribal people diligently gather Mahua flowers from the forests, painstakingly dry them, and then sell them in the market, earning enough to cover their entire annual living expenses. A significant advantage is that Mahua trees grow naturally in the wild. Consequently, these tribal communities incur absolutely no cultivation costs. Relying solely on the strength of their own hard work, individuals earn an income directly proportional to the quantity of Mahua they are able to collect.

People gather Mahua flowers from the forests, dry them, and then sell them in the market (ETV Bharat)

Ramcharan, a local villager, said: "The market demand for Mahua flowers can be gauged by the fact that while it was once regarded merely as an ingredient for brewing country liquor, it is now being utilised on an international level to produce cookies. Further, it is used locally to prepare Mahua 'kheer', 'puris', various types of sweets etc. In fact, about a year ago, Prime Minister Narendra Modi himself praised the women in Chhindwara who were making cookies from Mahua during his 'Mann Ki Baat' radio address."

The Mahua tree is utilised in various ways within Ayurveda. In rural areas, Mahua twigs are still used today as natural toothbrushes. Further, the juice extracted from Mahua flowers is used to formulate a variety of Ayurvedic medicines. Additionally, the oil extracted from the Mahua fruit serves not only as a cooking medium but is also specifically employed in the preparation of remedies for skin ailments.

To gather Mahua, people set aside all other work and spend their entire day beneath the trees (ETV Bharat)

Botanist Dr Vikas Sharma said: "Mahua is a boon for tribal communities. Just as bamboo serves as an 'ATM' for farmers, Mahua acts like a 'Bank Fixed Deposit' for forest-dwelling communities and farmers alike. If planted in fields or farmlands, its value continues to appreciate over time. Every part of the tree—its bark, flowers, fruit, and leaves—is useful. Botanically, it is a tropical tree found across almost the entire country. In the early morning, its flowers emit a very sweet and enchanting fragrance. However, as the sun rises and the day warms up, this scent transforms into an alcoholic—or rather, an intoxicating and heady—aroma."

"Early in the morning, one can gather its fresh flowers, which visually resemble white 'Rasgullas'. In a sense, they are also filled with a sweet syrup, which is why they are referred to as the 'Rasgulla of the Jungle.' These flowers continuously drip from the tree throughout the day. In the villages, they are dried to produce a raisin-like product known as 'Mahua', which is then served as a dry fruit or offered as 'Prasad' (religious offering) during festivals," he added.