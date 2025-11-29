Chhindwara Couple On A Mission To Travel Across India On Bike
Mukesh and Ranu Soni have driven almost 40,000 km on their 100cc bike travelling across various states
Published : November 29, 2025 at 4:22 PM IST
Chhindwara: Only the adventurous know the thrill and charm of travelling long distances on a motorcycle. A couple from Madhya Pradesh's Chhindwara have undertaken an adventurous journey of travelling across the country on a motorbike. Their model involves the wife saving her pocket money throughout the year and then setting off on a tour.
Both Mukesh and Ranu Soni drive during their journey while carrying all the essentials, including a tent and cooking utensils, on a 100cc bike. They have covered nearly 40,000 km till now, moving across Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Punjab, Jammu and Kashmir, Rajasthan, Maharashtra, Bihar, Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh.
The Soni couple is passionate about travelling, and since this hobby involves significant expenses, they have been moving on a bike, which is a very economical mode of transport. The couple has spent around Rs 1.5 lakh to Rs 2 lakh on their tours, where the money came from Ranu’s annual savings.
They told ETV Bharat that the biggest advantage of travelling by a bike is that wherever they pass, they get an opportunity to know the local culture. They can easily reach places where buses or trains cannot reach. They have even completed a difficult journey like that to Amarnath on their bike.
Till now, the couple travelled from Chhindwara in Madhya Pradesh to Jhansi, Gwalior, Agra, Delhi, Amritsar, Pathankot, Jammu, Katra, Vaishno Devi, Naina Devi, Jwala Devi, Shimla, Kullu and Manali in 2019. This list is long.
The couple has travelled twice consecutively to Kedarnath, Badrinath, Yamunotri, Gangotri and Tungnath in Uttarakhand. After this, they have visited the Mahakaleshwar Temple in Ujjain, Omkareshwar, Ayodhya and Allahabad on many occasions. They have also gone to Kathmandu in Nepal, besides Bhimashankar Trimbakeshwar and Ghrishneshwar in Maharashtra.
Mukesh and Ranu carry a small tent, a small gas stove for cooking and all the necessary supplies on their bike to avoid spending too much on hotels and food. When necessary, they stay in public dharamshalas, and if they can't find anything, they set up their own tent and cook their own food. They drive around 300 km to 400 km in a day before they call it a day.
They said, "We didn't need a passport or visa to visit Nepal on a bike. We obtained the requisite pass mandated by the government regulations to enter and exit Nepal. Such permission isn't available in most countries; otherwise, we would want to travel there by bike as well. Our goal is to complete Bharat Darshan by bike."
The couple have always found support during their travels, where people have even arranged for their boarding and lodging. "If you have a good heart and are a good person, the whole world will appear good to you," they underlined.
Read More
Riding 64 Countries In 371 days, Biker From Assam Scripts Story Of Women Empowerment