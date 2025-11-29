ETV Bharat / offbeat

Chhindwara Couple On A Mission To Travel Across India On Bike

Chhindwara: Only the adventurous know the thrill and charm of travelling long distances on a motorcycle. A couple from Madhya Pradesh's Chhindwara have undertaken an adventurous journey of travelling across the country on a motorbike. Their model involves the wife saving her pocket money throughout the year and then setting off on a tour.

Both Mukesh and Ranu Soni drive during their journey while carrying all the essentials, including a tent and cooking utensils, on a 100cc bike. They have covered nearly 40,000 km till now, moving across Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Punjab, Jammu and Kashmir, Rajasthan, Maharashtra, Bihar, Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh.

The Soni couple is passionate about travelling, and since this hobby involves significant expenses, they have been moving on a bike, which is a very economical mode of transport. The couple has spent around Rs 1.5 lakh to Rs 2 lakh on their tours, where the money came from Ranu’s annual savings.

They told ETV Bharat that the biggest advantage of travelling by a bike is that wherever they pass, they get an opportunity to know the local culture. They can easily reach places where buses or trains cannot reach. They have even completed a difficult journey like that to Amarnath on their bike.