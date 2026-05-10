Bengal Chhau Mask Artisans Struggle For Recognition And Support Amid Hopes Raised By New BJP Government
Chhau mask artisans of Purulia are struggling for recognition and support but have pinned hope on new BJP-led government in Bengal, reports Tarak Chatterjee
Published : May 10, 2026 at 7:00 PM IST
Purulia: Renowned for its vibrant Chhau dance and the soulful tradition of Jhumur folk music, Purulia is also home to skilled artisans who have preserved a rich cultural legacy through the intricate craft of Chhau masks.
Despite the growing popularity of their work among tourists, many mask makers continue to face significant challenges due to a lack of government support and recognition. As a new government led by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is now in power, these artisans are hopeful for the much-needed assistance to sustain their livelihoods and safeguard their heritage.
They say that as of now, they receive no government benefits or facilities. They claim that they have not been issued any identity cards recognising them as cottage industry artisans. Nor have they received any assistance through government welfare schemes.
Charida village in the Baghmundi area of Purulia is known as the ‘Village of Chhau Masks’, as it was here that the production of these masks originated. This cottage industry has now spread to various corners of the district. At the Garh Panchakot tourist hub in Purulia, numerous small stalls have been set up where Chhau masks are sold. The artists explain that they learned the craft by training under the artisans of Charida.
These masks are crafted using a composition that consists of 90 per cent paper along with a small amount of clay and cloth. The pulp made from paper is used to give them a shape. These masks are extremely lightweight and can be easily hung on walls. They are also quite affordable, with small ones being sold in pairs from Rs 50 onwards. Slightly larger ones sell for Rs 100 a pair. Depending on their size, their price can go up to Rs 1,200.
The artisans say that their work goes beyond making Chhau masks, and they also engage in various other cottage crafts like jewellery making and other forms of handmade artistry. But they largely sustain their families through the masks.
“Our shop is the oldest in the area. We were the first to start making and selling masks here. The masks sell very well as a symbol of Purulia's heritage. Almost every tourist takes a mask home as a souvenir,” said a local shopkeeper.
But the artisans say that while their daily livelihoods are sustained through the sales, their families have yet to attain any real financial stability. They allege that, although the government has occasionally shown favour to Chharidar artists of Baghmundi, the artisans of Garh Panchakot have to this day not received due recognition or status as handicraftsmen.
They claim that they have neither received official artisan identity cards nor been granted opportunities to set up stalls and sell their wares at various government-organised fairs. For the last 15 years, they have been selling masks and other items at the Garh Panchakot tourist centre from makeshift shops constructed merely of bamboo and woven mats. The artisans noted that despite earlier promises of providing permanent concrete stalls, not a single one of them has actually received such a facility.
“The demand for masks among tourists is on the rise. But because the number of shops has proliferated, individual sales volumes have declined. Nevertheless, employment opportunities have been created. While my own sales have dropped compared to the past, five new shops have sprung up since I started, and, correspondingly, the overall demand for masks has indeed increased,” said Harisadhan Dey, an artisan from Garh Panchakot.
“The government has paid very little attention to this area. For ten years now, we have been hearing promises that we would be allotted stalls, yet we have received absolutely nothing. They haven’t even made arrangements to provide us with electricity connections. There is no provision for water, and the public restroom facility that was originally built within the tourist centre now lies permanently shut. We have been listening to empty promises for 12 long years. Let us wait and see who steps in to help and what the future holds,” he said.
Another artist, Asit Kaibartya, remarked that during the two months of summer, fewer tourists visit due to the intense heat, but sales remain quite robust throughout the rest of the year. “Yet, we have received absolutely nothing from the government. My shop here has been operational for 15 years now; I have gradually expanded it myself over the entire period. The authorities refuse to construct any permanent, concrete structures for us. They promised to provide us with proper stalls, but to this day, they have failed to deliver. We have received absolutely no government assistance or benefits,” he added.
Another fascinating attraction of Purulia is the ‘Jhumur’ song. Indeed, it is by singing these songs that the artists draw the people to their stalls. Through these songs, they also give voice to their tales of sorrow and hardship.
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