ETV Bharat / offbeat

Bengal Chhau Mask Artisans Struggle For Recognition And Support Amid Hopes Raised By New BJP Government

Bengal’s Chhau Mask artisan ( ETV Bharat )

Purulia: Renowned for its vibrant Chhau dance and the soulful tradition of Jhumur folk music, Purulia is also home to skilled artisans who have preserved a rich cultural legacy through the intricate craft of Chhau masks. Despite the growing popularity of their work among tourists, many mask makers continue to face significant challenges due to a lack of government support and recognition. As a new government led by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is now in power, these artisans are hopeful for the much-needed assistance to sustain their livelihoods and safeguard their heritage. They say that as of now, they receive no government benefits or facilities. They claim that they have not been issued any identity cards recognising them as cottage industry artisans. Nor have they received any assistance through government welfare schemes. Bengal’s Chhau Mask Artisans Struggle For Recognition Amid Hopes Raised By New BJP Government (ETV Bharat) Charida village in the Baghmundi area of ​​Purulia is known as the ‘Village of Chhau Masks’, as it was here that the production of these masks originated. This cottage industry has now spread to various corners of the district. At the Garh Panchakot tourist hub in Purulia, numerous small stalls have been set up where Chhau masks are sold. The artists explain that they learned the craft by training under the artisans of Charida. These masks are crafted using a composition that consists of 90 per cent paper along with a small amount of clay and cloth. The pulp made from paper is used to give them a shape. These masks are extremely lightweight and can be easily hung on walls. They are also quite affordable, with small ones being sold in pairs from Rs 50 onwards. Slightly larger ones sell for Rs 100 a pair. Depending on their size, their price can go up to Rs 1,200. The artisans say that their work goes beyond making Chhau masks, and they also engage in various other cottage crafts like jewellery making and other forms of handmade artistry. But they largely sustain their families through the masks.