ETV Bharat / offbeat

Chhattisgarh's Mysterious Mandip Khol Cave In Khairagarh Opens Once A Year, Draws Thousands

Khairagarh: A cave far away, within the forests and hills of Chhattisgarh’s Khairagarh, opens its doors to the outside world just once a year. That rarity alone is enough to draw crowds, but the Mandip Khol Cave has more to it than just curiosity or mysteriousness. Wrapped in mythology, adventure and faith, the cave once again welcomed thousands of devotees and tourists on April 27.

Reaching Mandip Khol is in itself an ordeal, being far more than just a pilgrimage. Challenges galore, the journey in and out of the cave tests both endurance and devotion. Visitors must cross the same river 16 times before trekking through dense forests and rugged hills. Motorable roads end much ahead of the destination, leaving the final stretch to be completed on foot.

Chhattisgarh's Mysterious Mandip Khol Cave In Khairagarh Draws Thousands For Mythology And Adventure (ETV Bharat)

The cave’s narrow entrance has nothing to show what is so mysterious within. Step inside and it opens into a vast natural chamber, leaving visitors awestruck. Despite the presence of thousands, the cave remains surprisingly and remarkably cool and well-ventilated.

In the middle of the cave stands a revered Shiva Lingam. But to have a look at it, one needs to climb 20 to 25 feet through a temporary ladder which is not possible for anyone and everyone. However, people feel blessed even with a glimpse from below.