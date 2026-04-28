Chhattisgarh's Mysterious Mandip Khol Cave In Khairagarh Opens Once A Year, Draws Thousands
Pilgrims cross a river 16 times and trek through dense forests to reach this mystical cave, accessible to devotees only once annually.
Published : April 28, 2026 at 5:02 PM IST
Khairagarh: A cave far away, within the forests and hills of Chhattisgarh’s Khairagarh, opens its doors to the outside world just once a year. That rarity alone is enough to draw crowds, but the Mandip Khol Cave has more to it than just curiosity or mysteriousness. Wrapped in mythology, adventure and faith, the cave once again welcomed thousands of devotees and tourists on April 27.
Reaching Mandip Khol is in itself an ordeal, being far more than just a pilgrimage. Challenges galore, the journey in and out of the cave tests both endurance and devotion. Visitors must cross the same river 16 times before trekking through dense forests and rugged hills. Motorable roads end much ahead of the destination, leaving the final stretch to be completed on foot.
The cave’s narrow entrance has nothing to show what is so mysterious within. Step inside and it opens into a vast natural chamber, leaving visitors awestruck. Despite the presence of thousands, the cave remains surprisingly and remarkably cool and well-ventilated.
In the middle of the cave stands a revered Shiva Lingam. But to have a look at it, one needs to climb 20 to 25 feet through a temporary ladder which is not possible for anyone and everyone. However, people feel blessed even with a glimpse from below.
Local lore links the cave to Lord Shiva and the demon Bhasmasura. According to belief, Shiva sought refuge here while fleeing Bhasmasura. For generations, villagers have preserved this sacred legacy through annual rituals and worship.
Prem Kumar Patel, District CEO, Khairagarh, says the first Monday after Akshaya Tritirya is when the cave opens for a day. "This is considered Asia's second largest cave where devotees carry water from the river to pour on the natural Shiva Lingam. Given its growing importance with time, we have upgraded facilities and more plans are on the anvil," he said.
As per Lal Rohit Singh, zamindar Thakurtola, the family deity is revered here in the caves. "Earlier there were traditional farming techniques entirely dependent on divine blessings. People expected good rainfall and agriculture, so praying here gave the desired results and the tradition has been continuing till date though mechanised farming has come into the villages now in a big way," he adds.
With massive crowds gathering every year, the Khairagarh administration has stepped up arrangements. Security personnel, medical camps and ambulance services are deployed to ensure the safety of pilgrims. Officials plan to improve road connectivity to make the site more accessible.
Though Mandip Khol is revered locally, experts believe it needs to get wider recognition. Its unique geological features, spiritual significance and adventurous terrain make it a compelling destination. With proper development and scientific exploration, this place has potential to become one of India’s most extraordinary cave tourism sites.
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