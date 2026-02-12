Chhattisgarh's 800-Year-Old Tribal Legacy: Mata Maawali Fair Gets Off To A Colourful Start
The event symbolises centuries-old tribal faith, folk religion, culture, belief and the soul of tribal society.
Published : February 12, 2026 at 7:03 PM IST
Narayanpur: The Mata Maawali Fair that symbolises centuries-old tribal faith, folk religion, culture, belief and the soul of ethnic ethos got off to a colourful start in Chhattisgarh’s Narayanpur on February 11.
Also known as Maawali Madai in the local languages, this fair has been an integral part of rural lives. It represents devotion, social unity, sports, folk dances, cultural diversity, trade and social harmony of the Abujhmarh area. The event finds a prominent place in India's folk cultural history, attracting people from across the country and abroad. The fair will conclude on February 15.
According to local beliefs, this fair has been held for centuries and symbolises a tradition preserved by the tribal and indigenous communities of this region from generation to generation. Sources say it has been held for more than 800 years. The indigenous communities, especially the Gond, Muria, Halba, Gada and other local tribes worship Maawali Mata as their family deity. This fair is held in keeping with this belief, with local sadhus, priests and the Gunia community playing a special role.
The fair begins with the ‘Maawali Parghav’ ritual, during which deities visit the Mata Maawali temple to offer prayers in a special way and seek the blessings. People from the surrounding villages, neighbouring districts and other states come to Narayanpur carrying symbols of their respective deities such as umbrellas, dangai (saddle), palanquins and anga (ananga). The devotees walk together to the beats of drums and songs.
The biggest attraction of the fair is the Devkhelni. The symbols of various deities are worshipped by the local priests along with members of Siraha and Gunia communities. Devkhelni is organised to prove the veracity of the goddess's power and to demonstrate the gods' prowess. The Sirahas and the priests invoke the deities into their bodies and strike their exposed bodies with barbed iron chains. This year, Devkhelni was held in the Budh Bazar courtyard in the presence of thousands of devotees and hundreds of symbols of gods and goddesses.
For the local villagers, this is a divine ritual that reflects the difficult conditions of Abujhmarh. It teaches them the value of life in these difficult circumstances. Devkhelni is accompanied by local artists, traditional drums, songs and dances. Following an age-old tradition, the tribals gather in the community hall for the traditional Dhol dance a day before the fair. This dance carries on throughout the night in honour of the gods and goddesses.
After the deities are brought out of the temple and welcomed by the public, Maawali Mata is invoked to circumambulate the fair site and proceed to the Budh Bazar. As a symbol of Maawali Mata, the goddess's umbrella and flame are carried to the market.
At the Devkhelni site, children were seen carrying the symbol of Anga Dev on their shoulders which symbolises passing of the tribal culture from one generation to another orally. The Devkhelni is followed by a two-and-a-half Kosi Parikrama that demonstrates the importance of the gods and goddesses in tribal society. Before reaching the fair site, special pujas are performed by the devotees in front of Jagdish Temple, Mahadev Ghat, Kotgudin Mata, Bhavar Dev Temple premises and Garh Gudra Temple.
The fair sees celebrations throughout the night that are marked by dancing and singing to the beating of drums. This festival is a gathering of all the communities where age, caste, religion and social differences dissolve in a sense of unity. The attendance at the fair had been decreasing because of the Naxal violence in Abujhmarh but the event has seen a revival over the last few years with the strengthening of security arrangements.
The administration has made elaborate security and other arrangements at the venue. The fair has been praised by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his ‘Mann Ki Baat’ programme. The attendees get to see the invaluable heritage of Bastar during the event.
Read more