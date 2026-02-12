ETV Bharat / offbeat

Chhattisgarh's 800-Year-Old Tribal Legacy: Mata Maawali Fair Gets Off To A Colourful Start

Narayanpur: The Mata Maawali Fair that symbolises centuries-old tribal faith, folk religion, culture, belief and the soul of ethnic ethos got off to a colourful start in Chhattisgarh’s Narayanpur on February 11.

Also known as Maawali Madai in the local languages, this fair has been an integral part of rural lives. It represents devotion, social unity, sports, folk dances, cultural diversity, trade and social harmony of the Abujhmarh area. The event finds a prominent place in India's folk cultural history, attracting people from across the country and abroad. The fair will conclude on February 15.

According to local beliefs, this fair has been held for centuries and symbolises a tradition preserved by the tribal and indigenous communities of this region from generation to generation. Sources say it has been held for more than 800 years. The indigenous communities, especially the Gond, Muria, Halba, Gada and other local tribes worship Maawali Mata as their family deity. This fair is held in keeping with this belief, with local sadhus, priests and the Gunia community playing a special role.

The fair begins with the ‘Maawali Parghav’ ritual, during which deities visit the Mata Maawali temple to offer prayers in a special way and seek the blessings. People from the surrounding villages, neighbouring districts and other states come to Narayanpur carrying symbols of their respective deities such as umbrellas, dangai (saddle), palanquins and anga (ananga). The devotees walk together to the beats of drums and songs.

The biggest attraction of the fair is the Devkhelni. The symbols of various deities are worshipped by the local priests along with members of Siraha and Gunia communities. Devkhelni is organised to prove the veracity of the goddess's power and to demonstrate the gods' prowess. The Sirahas and the priests invoke the deities into their bodies and strike their exposed bodies with barbed iron chains. This year, Devkhelni was held in the Budh Bazar courtyard in the presence of thousands of devotees and hundreds of symbols of gods and goddesses.