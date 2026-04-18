ETV Bharat / offbeat

Chhatisgarh's Unique Marriage: Groom Bids Farewell In Surguja Wedding As Bride Brings Baraat, Breaks Tradition

Surguja (Chhattisgarh): In a region where wedding rituals are deeply rooted to culture to an extent that deviating is considered a sin, a small village in Surguja scripted a moment that confidently challenged convention. Because a family thought practically and the other accepted it with respect, leaving no chance for anyone else to differ or object. Thus tradition was rewritten. The result was a wedding where the groom, not the bride, left his home, emotionally while leaving his parents and family behind and stepped into a new role. People called him ghar jamai, but the bride's father said he got a son.

This happened in Suplaga village of Mainpat region. On the wedding day, the baraat did not arrive from the groom’s side but it was the bride who led the procession to the groom’s house. And when the ceremony concluded, it was the groom who bid farewell holding the hands of his bride, to live with her and her family, forever.

The reversal happened not to challenge conventions but to fulfill a necessity.

The bride’s father, Mohan Ekka, a farmer, has four daughters and no son. For years, the absence of a male heir meant the lack of support in both household responsibilities and agricultural work. When talks of marriage began with the groom’s family, Ekka made his decision open for everyone. "I told them I needed a son, not a son-in-law," he says.

After discussions, both families agreed. The groom consented to become a ghar jamai, choosing to leave his parental home and settle with his in-laws after marriage.