Chhattisgarh School Sets Up India's First Laboratory To Make Students Finance Savvy
Children get to learn through practical models while practicing banking, understanding the investment process and learning how digital payments work
Published : November 18, 2025 at 7:10 PM IST
Baloda Bazar: In an innovative move, a school in Baloda Bazar-Bhatapara district of Chhattisgarh, has opened a financial laboratory for the children that is aimed at transforming children's education while strengthening their financial outlook. It has been named Arth Shala.
The financial laboratory established at Pandit Chakrapani Shukla School is looking to make the students 'finance savvy'. This is the first such district-level laboratory in the country.
This laboratory takes the children away from the mundane rote learning. Instead, they encounter miniature bank counters, finance games, digital payment stations, passbook models and stock market boards.
The financial laboratory was inaugurated recently by Health Minister Shyam Bihari Jaiswal. It is a joint effort of the District Collector Deepak Soni, administration and the education department.
Its unique aspect is that the children get to learn through practical models. They practice banking, understand the investment process and learn how digital payments work.
The financial lab is divided into several sections including a banking corner, a credit and loan section, a digital payment section, investment models, business risk games, tax and savings systems, a cyber fraud awareness section and a section on information about the government schemes. This lab has been designed to be easily understood by students above the primary level.
Arth Shala's coordinator, Maitri Maheshwari, explained that its foundation is based on game-based learning.
“The lab features over 70 educational games. The key games like the Money Flow Game that teaches cash management and expense balance, the Stock Market Puzzle that gives an idea of investing, Business Tycoon that helps model a small business, the Risk Card Game that points out potential losses and how to avoid them, the Savings Building Game that instils the habit of saving and the Budget Challenge Game on how to manage household budget are designed to help children learn while having fun,” Maitri said.
Financial lab coordinator Nogesh Verma disclosed that a mini finance library has been created at Arth Shala that offers books on a variety of subjects. He said, “Arth Shala teaches the ins and outs of banking, investing, entrepreneurship, financial planning, digital economy, startups, financial management and stock marketing.”
It was pointed out that many children, despite passing Class 12, are unable to use ATM cards, open bank accounts, update a passbook, avail insurance, or loans. This is the gap which this laboratory is trying to address.
Another important focus here is on digital security that makes the children aware of hacking of bank accounts, cloning of ATM cards and siphoning off of money through fraud calls.
District Collector Deepak Soni said that Arth Shala is not just for children but is also open to the general public.
“Today, the cases of digital fraud are increasing rapidly. Common people do not know the small rules of banking and become victims of fraud. Keeping this in mind, a complete section on cyber security has been created at Arth Shala. Here, people will be taught how to avoid frauds related to OTP, KYC and ATM cards. Information from filling out forms for government schemes to the loan process is also being provided,” he said.
Separate modules have been developed for farmers and villagers who will be educated about various schemes here. Bank employees have been deployed for this purpose along with kiosk staff and computers.
The district administration believes that such a laboratory is important because through it awareness about financial education will increase in schools, inclination towards startups and entrepreneurship will increase among the youth and banks and financial institutions will get aware customers. This will lead to a decline in cybercrime and the understanding of the digital economy will increase. All this is very important in a changing world where digital payments, mobile banking, e-commerce and online trading are becoming the norm.
