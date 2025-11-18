ETV Bharat / offbeat

Chhattisgarh School Sets Up India's First Laboratory To Make Students Finance Savvy

Chhattisgarh School Sets Up India's First Laboratory To Make Students Finance Savvy

Baloda Bazar: In an innovative move, a school in Baloda Bazar-Bhatapara district of Chhattisgarh, has opened a financial laboratory for the children that is aimed at transforming children's education while strengthening their financial outlook. It has been named Arth Shala. The financial laboratory established at Pandit Chakrapani Shukla School is looking to make the students 'finance savvy'. This is the first such district-level laboratory in the country. This laboratory takes the children away from the mundane rote learning. Instead, they encounter miniature bank counters, finance games, digital payment stations, passbook models and stock market boards. The financial laboratory was inaugurated recently by Health Minister Shyam Bihari Jaiswal. It is a joint effort of the District Collector Deepak Soni, administration and the education department. Chhattisgarh School Sets Up India's First Laboratory To Make Students Finance Savvy (ETV Bharat) Its unique aspect is that the children get to learn through practical models. They practice banking, understand the investment process and learn how digital payments work. The financial lab is divided into several sections including a banking corner, a credit and loan section, a digital payment section, investment models, business risk games, tax and savings systems, a cyber fraud awareness section and a section on information about the government schemes. This lab has been designed to be easily understood by students above the primary level. Arth Shala's coordinator, Maitri Maheshwari, explained that its foundation is based on game-based learning.