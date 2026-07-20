Chhattisgarh's National Award-Winning Divyang Artist Basant Sahu Awaits Electronic Wheelchair For 30 Years
Despite repeated appeals to authorities, Sahu, who has been mentoring young artists, waits for his only demand - an electronic wheelchair for 30 years now.
Published : July 20, 2026 at 10:58 AM IST
Dhamtari: Despite being confined to his wheelchair, he learned to live and give. But National award-winning challenged artist Basant Sahu, a resident of Kurud in Chhattisgarh’s Dhamtari district feels he has been deprived of one of his most basic needs, an electronic wheel chair, though he has been asking for one, for the last 30 years.
Sahu, for years, has been transforming the lives of children with disabilities through art. He trains numerous schoolchildren and youngsters with 80-90 percent disabilities in painting. "I have no regrets because I have got recognition and service. The only thing that is hurting me is the lack of an electronic wheelchair," he says.
Sharing an emotional post on social media, Sahu recently expressed his long-standing struggle. Posting photographs of the district’s first Collector from 1996 alongside the current Collector of 2026, he revealed that despite submitting repeated applications over the past three decades, he has still not received an electronic wheelchair, that is best suited to his condition.
The post sparked widespread discussion on social media.
Sahu’s life took a tragic turn after he met with an accident on September 15, 1995, which left his spinal cord severely injured. As a result, he became 95 percent disabled. At a time when doctors had lost all hope, Sahu refused to surrender. Confined to bed, he began painting and despite having no formal training, grew into an accomplished artist.
Today, Basant Sahu’s paintings have earned recognition not only across India but in various parts of the globe. Through his artwork, he has showcased the rich culture of Bastar and the folk traditions of Chhattisgarh. His contribution to art has been recognized with a National Award.
He started the Basant Foundation in Kurud with the objective of providing free painting lessons to the disabled and schoolchildren. Students learn to paint using their hands or feet, depending on their abilities.
Today, he proudly speaks of his students. "Many have gone on to pursue higher education at Khairagarh Art University which reflects the impact of mentorship from an early age," says Sahu.
But speaking about his need for a wheelchair, Sahu seems disappointed. He says he has submitted applications to every District Collector from 1996 to 2026. “I have submitted applications to every Collector for an electronic wheelchair tailored to my medical needs, along with pension support and other basic facilities. My condition requires the assistance of a full-time caregiver. But in vain," he expresses with remorse.
Dhamtari Collector Abinash Mishra acknowledged that Sahu requires a specialized electronic wheelchair rather than a standard tricycle provided under regular government schemes.
“Sahu is an accomplished artist and requires a special electronic wheelchair. A proposal has been sent to the government. Once funds are approved, we will provide him with the facility,” said Mishra.
For years, Sahu has been training disabled children and instilling confidence within them through art. Yet, his wait for a wheelchair remains to be fulfilled till now. "With the facility, I could do more and and improve not only the quality of my own life but many others like me," he says.
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