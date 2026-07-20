ETV Bharat / offbeat

Chhattisgarh's National Award-Winning Divyang Artist Basant Sahu Awaits Electronic Wheelchair For 30 Years

Dhamtari: Despite being confined to his wheelchair, he learned to live and give. But National award-winning challenged artist Basant Sahu, a resident of Kurud in Chhattisgarh’s Dhamtari district feels he has been deprived of one of his most basic needs, an electronic wheel chair, though he has been asking for one, for the last 30 years.

Sahu, for years, has been transforming the lives of children with disabilities through art. He trains numerous schoolchildren and youngsters with 80-90 percent disabilities in painting. "I have no regrets because I have got recognition and service. The only thing that is hurting me is the lack of an electronic wheelchair," he says.

Sharing an emotional post on social media, Sahu recently expressed his long-standing struggle. Posting photographs of the district’s first Collector from 1996 alongside the current Collector of 2026, he revealed that despite submitting repeated applications over the past three decades, he has still not received an electronic wheelchair, that is best suited to his condition.

Chhattisgarh's National Award-Winning Divyang Artist Basant Sahu Awaits Electronic Wheelchair For 30 Years (ETV Bharat)

The post sparked widespread discussion on social media.

Sahu’s life took a tragic turn after he met with an accident on September 15, 1995, which left his spinal cord severely injured. As a result, he became 95 percent disabled. At a time when doctors had lost all hope, Sahu refused to surrender. Confined to bed, he began painting and despite having no formal training, grew into an accomplished artist.