Story Of A Fawn, Farmer & Forest: A 'Tiny' Rescue Mission That Unfolded Far From The Madding Crowd In Chhattisgarh
In Chhattisgarh, a trembling baby deer found its guardian angel, a farmer who chose to tend it and return the tiny heartbeat back to woods.
Published : November 3, 2025 at 11:04 AM IST
Baloda Bazar, Joradabari: It was around 8.30 on a Sunday morning when Ajay Dhruv, a ward councillor of Rohansi Nagar Panchayat, was tending to his field near the Dhamni forest when his eyes caught a flash of brown against the wet earth. There was a rustle of fallen leaves to confirm someone was moving. When he bent closer, he found something that melted his heart. A baby fawn, shaking with fear, half-buried in mud, and its eyes waiting to be picked up. And Ajay could not stop holding it close to his heart and feel the palpitation.
“At first I was skeptical it could be a slimy creature but as I went closer, I saw it was a fawn, trembling and caked in dirt. It must have been separated from its mother and hidden there all night is what I guessed,” recalls Ajay. He realised that leaving it to fend for itself could lead to its death as stray dogs often roam the area. "In any case, it was too cute to be left alone. I picked and carried it home. After getting a safe space and drinking some water, it felt a little calmed down,” he explained.
Without wasting time, Ajay placed the baby deer on his bike, all wrapped in warm clothes and rode towards the forest. “I looked for a herd first but did not find any. So since I knew the path, I took it deeper into the Dhamni forest, where deer herds are are usually seen. Choosing a quiet spot under thick trees, I thought to release it though it was hitting me hard if it was the right place,” he added.
But Ajay waited for a while and left the deer to move on its own. Then, slowly, it walked into the bushes, as if it was the way home!
Back in the village, as word of his act spread, people appreciated Ajay for his compassion. “In the old days, animals were part of our families. It feels so good to know that Ajay did what we have learnt from our scriptures. His act also reminds us that test of humanity could come to anyone of us," said villager Mahendra Dhruv.
Another villager, Lalita Bai, said the forests are worshipped as divine and so are wild animals an integral part of the flora and fauna. "Ajay has kept that tradition alive,” she said.
On being informed, the Palari Forest Department sent a patrol team to ensure the baby’s safety and check for poaching threats. “People like Ajay preserve the bond between humans and nature. He has given the community a beautiful message of coexistence," said the Forest Range Officer. He also added that the department has been spreading the message to not kill any animal or its baby, rather inform them or leave it into the forests instead of nurturing it at home.
The fawn found its way back home, but Ajay says, "Its heartbeat will remain with me for all times to come."
