Story Of A Fawn, Farmer & Forest: A 'Tiny' Rescue Mission That Unfolded Far From The Madding Crowd In Chhattisgarh

Baloda Bazar, Joradabari: It was around 8.30 on a Sunday morning when Ajay Dhruv, a ward councillor of Rohansi Nagar Panchayat, was tending to his field near the Dhamni forest when his eyes caught a flash of brown against the wet earth. There was a rustle of fallen leaves to confirm someone was moving. When he bent closer, he found something that melted his heart. A baby fawn, shaking with fear, half-buried in mud, and its eyes waiting to be picked up. And Ajay could not stop holding it close to his heart and feel the palpitation.

“At first I was skeptical it could be a slimy creature but as I went closer, I saw it was a fawn, trembling and caked in dirt. It must have been separated from its mother and hidden there all night is what I guessed,” recalls Ajay. He realised that leaving it to fend for itself could lead to its death as stray dogs often roam the area. "In any case, it was too cute to be left alone. I picked and carried it home. After getting a safe space and drinking some water, it felt a little calmed down,” he explained.

Without wasting time, Ajay placed the baby deer on his bike, all wrapped in warm clothes and rode towards the forest. “I looked for a herd first but did not find any. So since I knew the path, I took it deeper into the Dhamni forest, where deer herds are are usually seen. Choosing a quiet spot under thick trees, I thought to release it though it was hitting me hard if it was the right place,” he added.

But Ajay waited for a while and left the deer to move on its own. Then, slowly, it walked into the bushes, as if it was the way home!