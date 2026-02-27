ETV Bharat / offbeat

Chhattisgarh Farmer Embraces Horticulture With Apple Plum Success; Earns Rs 120 Per Kg

The fruit tastes mildly sweet rather than sharply sour. Earlier, it was fetched from the warmer states to meet the local requirements. But now farmers in Korba are producing them locally after receiving training from the Horticulture Department, which also provides saplings.

Quite unlike traditional crops that demand intensive irrigation and manpower, apple plum requires minimal water and limited labour. The crop matures within six months and compared to other conventional fruit crops, offers faster returns.

Locally known as apple plum (Jujube), the fruit is drawing attention for its size, sweetness and profitability. The Kashmiri variety being popular among the masses, here most are choosing to grow it in various places of Korba district, particularly in the forested Kartala region.

Korba (Chhattisgarh) : In the fertile fields of Korba, farmers long dependent on paddy cultivation are looking at change - a much needed alternative that comes along with good profits. They are diversifying into high-value horticulture crops, be it flowers, vegetables or fruits. And among the most promising crops that farmers are choosing is the apple-sized plum.

Chhattisgarh Farmers Embrace Horticulture With Apple Plum Success; Earn Rs 120 Per Kg (ETV Bharat)

Ramadhar Kanwar, a farmer from Katbitla village in Kartala block, is among the early adopters who took to plum farming when others were wary. After undergoing departmental training, he planted apple plum saplings and recently harvested over 100 kilograms in his first crop cycle.

The produce fetched Rs 120 per kilogram in the local market.

“I found growing it quite easy in comparison to traditional paddy or even vegetables. It requires less water and labour. The yield is good and farmers should consider cultivating it systematically,” he said adding that he plans to expand the production area very soon.

Bhuvaneshwari Kanwar, Senior Horticulture Development Officer, said apple plum cultivation was earlier never a choice in this belt, particularly in Korba district. “The fruit was imported to Korba and nearby areas. Now, farmers here are cultivating it themselves and happy with the rich harvest. Not only that, since production has been encouraging and market demand is strong, subsidy is also being provided under government schemes,” she said.

The department has conducted training sessions and supplied saplings to interested farmers, aiming to promote crop diversification and enhance farm incomes.

Apple plum grows well in tropical and subtropical climates, particularly in hot, dry regions where temperatures touch as high as 40°C. It grows well in sandy, loamy and well-drained soils, making it suitable for areas with limited irrigation facilities. The major plum growing states include Rajasthan, Gujarat, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and West Bengal. The variety being cultivated in Korba is also popular in Thailand.

With encouraging yields and strong market demand, apple plum cultivation may soon be adopted by more farmers who are looking at alternatives that can give them sustainable and profitable results. "Crop diversification is important given that traditional farming may not always be profitable. At least an alternative that gives good yield and income is always welcome," Ramadhar says.