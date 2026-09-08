Bhangaram Bidai: With Drumbeats And Prayers, Narayanpur Bids Farewell To The God Of Justice
Aakash Singh Thakur reports how Bhangaram Bidai is observed in Chhattisgarh, seeking freedom from sorrow and blessings for peace, prosperity and a good harvest.
Published : September 8, 2026 at 12:32 PM IST
Narayanpur: To the beat of traditional drums, priests carried a specially prepared palanquin beyond the limits of Narayanpur town. Inside it were turmeric, oil and other offerings collected during five days of worship. Their departure marked the most important moment of Bhangaram Bidai, a centuries-old tribal tradition rooted in the belief that the presiding deity Bhangaram Dev, believed to be the god of justice, takes away the illnesses, suffering and troubles of the people and leaves behind blessings of peace, prosperity and a good harvest. The five-day ceremony concluded on Sunday in the presence of deity priests, members of the Dev Committee and local residents.
An annual affair, the ritual was performed at the Mata Mavli temple after Raksha Bandhan. Bastar’s tribal culture is closely linked to its deities, with almost every season, festival and stage of the agricultural cycle having its own beliefs and rituals.
Bhangaram Bidai is one such tradition. It begins after a sacred thread is tied to Mata Mavli on Raksha Bandhan and is observed around the end of the month of Shravan and the beginning of Bhado.
People believe the deity carries away their pain, diseases and other difficulties while blessing the region with happiness, prosperity and a bountiful crop.
The ritual is closely associated with the monsoon and the farming season. As agricultural activity gathers pace with the arrival of rain, farmers begin working in their fields in the hope of a good harvest. The monsoon, however, also brings the threat of seasonal diseases, insects and infections.
“Since ancient times, people in Narayanpur have offered special prayers to Bhangaram Dev through the priests of Mata Mavli and Bhangaram Dev. They pray that the god of justice will take away all illnesses, sorrow and suffering,” said Arjun Devangan, vice-president of the Dev Committee.
Devotees pray for a good harvest, peace, prosperity and protection from seasonal illnesses. Oil and turmeric are among the principal offerings made while seeking the deity’s blessings.
In local tradition, both turmeric and oil are believed to have medicinal properties. Rural communities have long used them as remedies for physical ailments and infections. Their use in the ritual reflects the close connection between folk beliefs, health practices and religious faith.
Through these offerings, residents also express gratitude to Bhangaram Dev and seek protection during the rainy season.
Special prayers were held for nearly five days at the Bhangaram Dev premises in Budhwari Bazaar, Narayanpur. The priest performed the rituals according to customary practices.
Residents and devotees associated with different shrines brought offerings linked to their vows and placed them before the deity. These offerings were collected and kept safely beneath a stone on the premises, a practice that has continued for generations.
Members of the district’s Dev Committee, priests and a large number of devotees assembled for the concluding rituals. Sonkuvar Aanga from the Mata Sheetla temple in Narayanpur also had a special presence at the ceremony.
“After the special morning prayers, the deities were taken around Narayanpur town in a ceremonial procession. People sought their blessings, while prayers were offered for the well-being and prosperity of the town’s residents,” said Brijmohan Devangan, patron of the Dev Committee.
After the procession around the town, another round of worship was held at the Bhangaram Dev gudi, or shrine.
The offerings and ritual materials kept beneath the stone were taken out and placed in a specially prepared palanquin. The deity priests, locally known as Sarah, then carried it forward amid the sound of drums and a deeply devotional atmosphere.
Following tradition, the offerings were taken beyond the boundary of Narayanpur and left there. This act forms the heart of Bhangaram Bidai.
Residents believe that taking the offerings outside the town symbolically sends away disease, grief and misfortune. Bhangaram Dev is believed to carry these troubles away and bless the community with good health, peace and a bountiful harvest.
The Narayanpur tradition is also associated with the well-known Bhangaram Jatra held in the Keshkal region during the month of Bhado.
According to local belief, religious and customary disputes involving deities are settled during the jatra. The deities are judged according to their conduct, reinforcing Bhangaram Dev’s position as the god of justice. The event takes the form of a large religious and cultural fair.
Even as lifestyles change, the centuries-old traditions of Narayanpur and the wider Bastar region remain firm in celebrating community life.
Bhangaram Bidai, locals believe, represents a collective belief in which nature, farming, health and worship are closely connected.
Amid the beat of drums, traditional rituals and the faith of devotees, this year’s ceremony once again brought Bastar’s cultural heritage alive. As the palanquin crossed the town boundary, residents were left with the hope that their troubles had departed with Bhangaram Dev and that the coming season would bring peace, prosperity and a good harvest.
Also Read: