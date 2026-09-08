ETV Bharat / offbeat

Bhangaram Bidai: With Drumbeats And Prayers, Narayanpur Bids Farewell To The God Of Justice

Bhangaram Bidai: With Drumbeats And Prayers, Narayanpur Bids Farewell To The God Of Justice ( ETV Bharat )

Narayanpur: To the beat of traditional drums, priests carried a specially prepared palanquin beyond the limits of Narayanpur town. Inside it were turmeric, oil and other offerings collected during five days of worship. Their departure marked the most important moment of Bhangaram Bidai, a centuries-old tribal tradition rooted in the belief that the presiding deity Bhangaram Dev, believed to be the god of justice, takes away the illnesses, suffering and troubles of the people and leaves behind blessings of peace, prosperity and a good harvest. The five-day ceremony concluded on Sunday in the presence of deity priests, members of the Dev Committee and local residents.

An annual affair, the ritual was performed at the Mata Mavli temple after Raksha Bandhan. Bastar’s tribal culture is closely linked to its deities, with almost every season, festival and stage of the agricultural cycle having its own beliefs and rituals.

Bhangaram Bidai: With Drumbeats And Prayers, Narayanpur Bids Farewell To The God Of Justice (ETV Bharat)

Bhangaram Bidai is one such tradition. It begins after a sacred thread is tied to Mata Mavli on Raksha Bandhan and is observed around the end of the month of Shravan and the beginning of Bhado.

People believe the deity carries away their pain, diseases and other difficulties while blessing the region with happiness, prosperity and a bountiful crop.

The ritual is closely associated with the monsoon and the farming season. As agricultural activity gathers pace with the arrival of rain, farmers begin working in their fields in the hope of a good harvest. The monsoon, however, also brings the threat of seasonal diseases, insects and infections.

“Since ancient times, people in Narayanpur have offered special prayers to Bhangaram Dev through the priests of Mata Mavli and Bhangaram Dev. They pray that the god of justice will take away all illnesses, sorrow and suffering,” said Arjun Devangan, vice-president of the Dev Committee.

Bhangaram Bidai: With Drumbeats And Prayers, Narayanpur Bids Farewell To The God Of Justice (ETV Bharat)

Devotees pray for a good harvest, peace, prosperity and protection from seasonal illnesses. Oil and turmeric are among the principal offerings made while seeking the deity’s blessings.

In local tradition, both turmeric and oil are believed to have medicinal properties. Rural communities have long used them as remedies for physical ailments and infections. Their use in the ritual reflects the close connection between folk beliefs, health practices and religious faith.

Through these offerings, residents also express gratitude to Bhangaram Dev and seek protection during the rainy season.