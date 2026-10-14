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No Ravana Burning: Bastar Dussehra Celebrates Devotion To Goddess Danteshwari And Giant 'Phool' Chariot

Bastar Dussehra’s five-day Phool Rath procession began in Jagdalpur on October 13, carrying Goddess Danteshwari’s sacred parasol in a centuries-old devotional tradition, reports Sunil Kashyap.

No Ravana Burning: Bastar Dussehra Celebrates Devotion To Goddess Danteshwari's Giant 'Phool' Chariot
No Ravana Burning: Bastar Dussehra Celebrates Devotion To Goddess Danteshwari's Giant 'Phool' Chariot (ETV Bharat)
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By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : October 14, 2026 at 1:46 PM IST

2 Min Read
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Jagdalpur: In Bastar, Dussehra draws devotees around a towering wooden chariot carrying the sacred parasol of Goddess Danteshwari. There is no effigy of Ravana waiting to be set ablaze. At the heart of the celebrations is reverence for the region’s presiding goddess, expressed through rituals that have brought generations together.

On the evening of October 13, the giant four-wheeled Phool Rath began its ceremonial journey through Jagdalpur, marking the start of five days of processions. A principal attraction of the 75-day Bastar Dussehra, the chariot draws thousands of devotees who come to pull it through the city.

The goddess’s sacred parasol is placed aboard the chariot for the procession, which begins at Sirhasar Bhavan and passes through Gol Bazaar before reaching the Danteshwari Temple. The Jagannath and Mavli temples, along with other shrines, stand along its route, linking the journey to the city’s religious life.

No Ravana Burning: Bastar Dussehra Celebrates Devotion To Goddess Danteshwari's Giant 'Phool' Chariot
No Ravana Burning: Bastar Dussehra Celebrates Devotion To Goddess Danteshwari's Giant 'Phool' Chariot (ETV Bharat)

The name Phool Rath, or flower chariot, recalls a practice from the days of the princely state, when the wooden structure was decorated with flowers before being taken through the city. Artisans from Jhar Umargaon and Beda Umargaon construct the four-wheeled chariot, continuing a craft closely tied to the festival. The procession is regarded locally as a tradition stretching back about 600 years.

As the chariot began its journey, Bastar MP Mahesh Kashyap offered a prayer for the celebrations to continue peacefully.

“I pray to Goddess Danteshwari that, just as Bastar Dussehra has continued without disruption for centuries, it remains free of disruption in the future. The Phool Rath procession will take place daily for five days from today,” he said.

Local tradition traces the festival’s chariot customs to Bastar ruler Purushottam Dev. According to this account, the king undertook a pilgrimage from Bastar to Jagannath Puri, repeatedly prostrating himself along the way. He was subsequently conferred the title of Rathpati, associated with a 16-wheeled chariot.

No Ravana Burning: Bastar Dussehra Celebrates Devotion To Goddess Danteshwari's Giant 'Phool' Chariot
No Ravana Burning: Bastar Dussehra Celebrates Devotion To Goddess Danteshwari's Giant 'Phool' Chariot (ETV Bharat)

Within Bastar’s ceremonial tradition, these 16 wheels are represented by three chariots: the four-wheeled chariot used during the Goncha festival, the four-wheeled Phool Rath and the eight-wheeled Vijay Rath. The last is used during the Bheetar Raini and Bahar Raini rituals of Bastar Dussehra.

For the next five days, the Phool Rath’s passage through Jagdalpur will bring devotees together around the goddess’s sacred parasol. In the hands pulling its ropes, the work of village artisans and the prayers accompanying its journey, Bastar’s distinctive Dussehra tradition continues.

Also Read:

  1. Dussehra 2026: Four Generations Of Muslim Artisans Keep Patna’s 'Tallest' Ravana Alive Till It Goes Up In Flames
  2. Cuttack Durga Puja: When Muslim Artisans Give Their Blood And Sweat, Hindus Offer Prayers And Gratitude

TAGGED:

GODDESS DANTESHWARI
CHARIOT PROCESSION
BASTAR TRADITIONS
PURUSHOTTAM DEV
BASTAR DUSSEHRA PHOOL RATH

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