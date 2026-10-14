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No Ravana Burning: Bastar Dussehra Celebrates Devotion To Goddess Danteshwari And Giant 'Phool' Chariot

No Ravana Burning: Bastar Dussehra Celebrates Devotion To Goddess Danteshwari's Giant 'Phool' Chariot ( ETV Bharat )

Jagdalpur: In Bastar, Dussehra draws devotees around a towering wooden chariot carrying the sacred parasol of Goddess Danteshwari. There is no effigy of Ravana waiting to be set ablaze. At the heart of the celebrations is reverence for the region’s presiding goddess, expressed through rituals that have brought generations together.

On the evening of October 13, the giant four-wheeled Phool Rath began its ceremonial journey through Jagdalpur, marking the start of five days of processions. A principal attraction of the 75-day Bastar Dussehra, the chariot draws thousands of devotees who come to pull it through the city.

The goddess’s sacred parasol is placed aboard the chariot for the procession, which begins at Sirhasar Bhavan and passes through Gol Bazaar before reaching the Danteshwari Temple. The Jagannath and Mavli temples, along with other shrines, stand along its route, linking the journey to the city’s religious life. No Ravana Burning: Bastar Dussehra Celebrates Devotion To Goddess Danteshwari's Giant 'Phool' Chariot (ETV Bharat) The name Phool Rath, or flower chariot, recalls a practice from the days of the princely state, when the wooden structure was decorated with flowers before being taken through the city. Artisans from Jhar Umargaon and Beda Umargaon construct the four-wheeled chariot, continuing a craft closely tied to the festival. The procession is regarded locally as a tradition stretching back about 600 years. As the chariot began its journey, Bastar MP Mahesh Kashyap offered a prayer for the celebrations to continue peacefully.