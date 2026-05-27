ETV Bharat / offbeat

After Elderly Tribal Woman's Piggyride To Bank, Now e-KYCs To Be Done In Homes

The elderly woman beneficiary at her home in Kunia hamlet in Sarguja district in Chhattisgarh. ( ETV Bharat )

Sarguja : A few days after a woman was compelled to carry her 90-year-old mother-in-law on her back for 5 km to a local bank in Sarguja district of Chhattisgarh to get the latter's monthly pension, the bank has clarified that its officials will visit villages personally to complete e-KYC formalities in all such cases and there is no need for the beneficiaries to come to the bank branch.

ETV Bharat visited the elderly woman beneficiary Sonwari's home in Kunia hamlet in Narmadapur village, nearly 60 kilometres from Ambikapur in Sarguja district, after a video of her daughter-in-law Sukhmaniya carrying her on her back went viral.

The two women live in a kutcha house. Sonwari's only son died due to drowning four years ago. The responsibility to manage the daily household duties fell on his wife, Sukhmaniya, as the family suffered from abject poverty. Rs 500 a month in pension was what Sonwari used to get in pension.

After Elderly Tribal Woman's Piggyride To Bank, Now e-KYCs To Be Done In Homes (ETV Bharat)

The bank officials usually delivered Sonwari's pension to her doorstep, but due to the failure in updating her e-KYC, her bank account remained frozen for the past three months. This compelled her to visit the bank in person to undergo physical verification.

Given her age, she could not walk and had to rely on her daughter-in-law, who took the arduous task of carrying Sonwari on her back. The bank account was successfully updated at the branch, and the woman was disbursed her pension arrears totalling a mere Rs 1,500, the payments for the past three months.

"Since we weren't receiving the money, I walked all the way to the bank carrying my mother-in-law on my back. We don't own a vehicle at home. We hadn't received the old-age pension for three months. After three months, we finally received Rs 1,500," Sukhamaniya told ETV Bharat.

Daughter-in-law Sukhamaniya, who carried her to the bank at her home in Sarguja (ETV Bharat)