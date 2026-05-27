After Elderly Tribal Woman's Piggyride To Bank, Now e-KYCs To Be Done In Homes
ETV Bharat's Deshdeepak Gupta visited the elderly woman's home to know about her struggle for a Rs 500-a-month pension in Chhattisgarh's Surguja.
Published : May 27, 2026 at 5:40 PM IST
Sarguja: A few days after a woman was compelled to carry her 90-year-old mother-in-law on her back for 5 km to a local bank in Sarguja district of Chhattisgarh to get the latter's monthly pension, the bank has clarified that its officials will visit villages personally to complete e-KYC formalities in all such cases and there is no need for the beneficiaries to come to the bank branch.
ETV Bharat visited the elderly woman beneficiary Sonwari's home in Kunia hamlet in Narmadapur village, nearly 60 kilometres from Ambikapur in Sarguja district, after a video of her daughter-in-law Sukhmaniya carrying her on her back went viral.
The two women live in a kutcha house. Sonwari's only son died due to drowning four years ago. The responsibility to manage the daily household duties fell on his wife, Sukhmaniya, as the family suffered from abject poverty. Rs 500 a month in pension was what Sonwari used to get in pension.
The bank officials usually delivered Sonwari's pension to her doorstep, but due to the failure in updating her e-KYC, her bank account remained frozen for the past three months. This compelled her to visit the bank in person to undergo physical verification.
Given her age, she could not walk and had to rely on her daughter-in-law, who took the arduous task of carrying Sonwari on her back. The bank account was successfully updated at the branch, and the woman was disbursed her pension arrears totalling a mere Rs 1,500, the payments for the past three months.
"Since we weren't receiving the money, I walked all the way to the bank carrying my mother-in-law on my back. We don't own a vehicle at home. We hadn't received the old-age pension for three months. After three months, we finally received Rs 1,500," Sukhamaniya told ETV Bharat.
Bank's business correspondent Tapeshwar said he had previously delivered the pension directly to their home and would continue to do so in future.
However, for KYC verification, one is required to visit the bank in person, which is why they had to come.
"We were not informed about their visit. Otherwise, we would have made some arrangements for them. The e-KYC process has now been completed. They will no longer need to visit the bank. In future, I will personally deliver the pension amount to their home," he said.
District Panchayat CEO Vinay Agarwal said the woman had been receiving her monthly old-age pension at her own Gram Panchayat office, and this arrangement was scheduled to continue until January 2026.
The CEO stated that every Gram Panchayat has a designated Bank Mitra who acts as a liaison with the bank. Previously, these Bank Mitras would visit beneficiaries' homes to disburse their pension payments. However, according to banking regulations, a Know Your Customer (KYC) verification must be conducted once every five years.
"As explained by the bank management, this particular woman's account had been placed under a 'debit freeze' because the five-year period had elapsed," he said.
Agarwal said that while the Gram Panchayat's Bank Mitra is equipped with a biometric device, the device was unable to properly capture the woman's thumb impression due to her advanced age. Consequently, the Bank Mitra advised her that the KYC verification would have to be completed directly at the bank branch.
"Following this advice, the woman visited the bank, completed her KYC verification, and subsequently received her pension arrears covering three months," he said.
"The bank officials have now completed the KYC verification. Going forward, she will continue to receive her pension payments directly at her home, just as she did previously," said Agarwal.
Responding to complaints that bank VCs (Village Coordinators) or Bank Sakhis (women banking agents) are working from within the bank premises rather than in the field, the CEO stated that it is primarily the responsibility of the bank management to monitor and supervise these personnel. He noted that these individuals are on the bank's own payroll.
"If any such complaints arise, the District Lead Manager (LDM) is available to address them. We have, in fact, already issued directives to the LDM instructing that in all cases involving the elderly, where there are issues with KYC, the Bank VCs—accompanied by bank staff—must visit the villages personally to complete the KYC formalities. Our objective is to ensure that such incidents are not repeated in the future," Agarwal said.
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