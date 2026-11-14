Chhath Songs Convey Deep Human Emotions And Sentiments While Connecting With Nature
The short lines spoken in colloquial Bhojpuri and other regional languages embody significant traditions and life experiences, reports Krishna Nandan
Published : November 14, 2026 at 5:45 PM IST
Patna: Apart from its puritanical aspect, the festival of Chhath also has a folk dimension marked by the songs that have been hummed on the occasion over generations. These songs express the sentiments of the masses participating in the Chhath rituals, something they want to convey to the Sun God or Chhathi Maiyya.
While the lyricists of these traditional songs are unknown, they have been given a voice by prominent singers like Sharda Sinha, Anuradha Paudwal and Alka Yagnik. Without these songs, Chhath seems incomplete.
Embody significant traditions and life experiences
The uniqueness of these songs is that short lines, spoken in colloquial Bhojpuri and other regional languages, embody significant traditions and life experiences. Some offer a captivating description of the rising sun, while others express love for one's husband, son, and daughter. Some songs are about cleaning the river and ghats while others emphasize the precautions taken to maintain the purity of Chhath's offerings.
"No one knows who wrote these songs. These are words woven into a song by the people using their own language and imagination to depict these natural scenes. They don't use elaborate words or complex expressions; instead, they feature scenes that are common in everyday rural life. This is the beauty of these folk songs," disclosed folk singer Amrita Sinha.
Understanding context and emotions
She underlined the need to understand the context and emotions associated with the lyrics to realise the profound insights these songs hold about nature, culture and family lives. Traditional Chhath songs embody the experiences of generations dating back to the days before television and radio. People now struggle to understand the meaning of these songs. But when the same songs are set to music, they are transfixed and emotionally overwhelmed.
For example, take the song Uga ho Suraj Dev Bhel Binsarva, Aragh ke re berwa, poojan ke re berwa, ho’ (O Sun God! Please rise now, for it is morning. It is now the auspicious time to offer prayers and worship you).
It also has the lines ‘Banjhin pukare Dev, Dunu kar jorva, Aragh ke re berwa, poojan ke re berwa ho’ depicting a childless woman praying with folded hands, wishing to have a child. She says, ‘O Lord, it is time for offering prayers and worship; please appear before me.’
The same song further talks about a blind man hoping to regain his vision, a poor man looking to get out of poverty and misery, a leper seeking a healthy body and a disabled person seeking a limb. It ends with a prayer to the rising Sun to accept the offerings and prayers of the worshippers.
There is another popular song’ Kerwa ke paat par ugelan Surajmal jhaanke jhuke’ that depicts an interaction between the rising Sun and a fasting woman. The Sun asks her why she is keeping this difficult fast, and she goes on to explain that she is doing it for the well-being of her son, her husband and good fortune.
Deep connect with nature
Amrita went on to explain that Chhath is a grand festival of folk faith and has a deep connection with nature. The purity of nature and the environment holds special significance during Chhath. Material obtained from nature is used along with the worship of the Sun and elements like water, soil, fruits and plants are also given special importance.
This connection is amplified in Chhath folk songs that express the beauty of nature, gratitude for it and humanity's relationship with it. She added that Chhath tradition isn't limited to Bihar, as people from across Purvanchal living outside also celebrate the festival.
"The beauty of nature is effortlessly captured in Chhath songs, as exemplified in 'Kerwa ke pat par ugele suraj dev, jhaanke jhuke.' The lines of this song are as simple as they sound, yet their visual meaning is equally beautiful. This folk song describes the first rays of sunrise and the sun's reflection on a banana leaf. In the morning, when the sun's red glow spreads all around and the banana leaf sways in the gentle breeze, it creates a truly captivating scene," Amrita said.
She went on to discuss the song ‘Sona sat kuniya, ho Dinanath; He ghumicha sansar, he ghumicha sansar ’, where the worshipper asks the Sun God, who travels on a shining golden chariot, why it takes him so long to rise on the day of Chhath.
Another song that airs the sentiments of those performing Chhath Puja is ‘Kaanch ki baans bahangiya’ that depicts the tradition of taking the puja material to the ghat to perform the Chhath rituals on a bamboo boat.
The people also sing the song that goes ‘Kone khet janmal dhan sudhan ho’ that describes the glory of Chhathi Maiyya and the Sun God.
Following oral traditions
The beauty of Chhath songs is that they have followed the oral tradition of being transferred over generations. Women have been learning these songs from their mothers and grandmothers. As soon as Chhath preparations start, their tunes resonate in homes. One can hear women humming these songs while washing or drying wheat or preparing prasad. Many songs are sung while going to the ghats for the rituals.
"Today, traditional Chhath songs are heard and sung across the country and abroad. Their music and presentation styles have evolved over time. Their core themes still connect people to their roots. Even amidst modern music and new singers, traditional Chhath songs remain popular," explained Amrita.
"This is not only because of their melodious tunes but also because of the stories and emotions hidden within them. These Chhath folk songs demonstrate that our folk culture has never viewed nature, family, social responsibility and religious faith as separate entities. This is why each line holds a life-changing message," explained Amrita.
Purity and hygiene
Describing the variety of songs sung during Chhath, Amrita underlined that folk music isn't limited to the puja itself. It's present throughout the festival preparations as well as various rituals and family gatherings. Special attention is paid to the purity of preparing the prasad. The wheat used to prepare thekua and other prasad is first thoroughly washed, dried in a clean place and then ground to prepare the prasad.
Hygiene is crucial throughout this process. When wheat is laid out in the open to dry, efforts are made to protect it from birds and other creatures. A very popular Chhath song related to this theme is ‘Marbo re Sugwa dhanush se, Suga gire murchhaye’ that raises concern over the purity of the wheat being readied for the prasad. While the wheat is being dried, care is taken to ensure that birds or parrots do not eat it.
This song features the theme of a parrot, ‘Sugwa’. The lyrics mention shooting it with a bow and the bird falling unconscious. This is linked to the popular belief of maintaining the purity of Chhath prasad and the grace of Chhathi Maiyya. Amrita said, “This is a very beautiful song which also mentions the grace of Chhathi Maiyya. The speciality of folk songs is that they incorporate even small everyday events. This is why the theme of this song is much broader than its story.”
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