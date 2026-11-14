ETV Bharat / offbeat

Chhath Songs Convey Deep Human Emotions And Sentiments While Connecting With Nature

Patna: Apart from its puritanical aspect, the festival of Chhath also has a folk dimension marked by the songs that have been hummed on the occasion over generations. These songs express the sentiments of the masses participating in the Chhath rituals, something they want to convey to the Sun God or Chhathi Maiyya.

While the lyricists of these traditional songs are unknown, they have been given a voice by prominent singers like Sharda Sinha, Anuradha Paudwal and Alka Yagnik. Without these songs, Chhath seems incomplete.

Embody significant traditions and life experiences

The uniqueness of these songs is that short lines, spoken in colloquial Bhojpuri and other regional languages, embody significant traditions and life experiences. Some offer a captivating description of the rising sun, while others express love for one's husband, son, and daughter. Some songs are about cleaning the river and ghats while others emphasize the precautions taken to maintain the purity of Chhath's offerings.

A Chhath song being performed in Bihar (ETV bharat)

"No one knows who wrote these songs. These are words woven into a song by the people using their own language and imagination to depict these natural scenes. They don't use elaborate words or complex expressions; instead, they feature scenes that are common in everyday rural life. This is the beauty of these folk songs," disclosed folk singer Amrita Sinha.

Understanding context and emotions

She underlined the need to understand the context and emotions associated with the lyrics to realise the profound insights these songs hold about nature, culture and family lives. Traditional Chhath songs embody the experiences of generations dating back to the days before television and radio. People now struggle to understand the meaning of these songs. But when the same songs are set to music, they are transfixed and emotionally overwhelmed.

A Chhath song being performed in Bihar (ETV bharat)

For example, take the song Uga ho Suraj Dev Bhel Binsarva, Aragh ke re berwa, poojan ke re berwa, ho’ (O Sun God! Please rise now, for it is morning. It is now the auspicious time to offer prayers and worship you).

It also has the lines ‘Banjhin pukare Dev, Dunu kar jorva, Aragh ke re berwa, poojan ke re berwa ho’ depicting a childless woman praying with folded hands, wishing to have a child. She says, ‘O Lord, it is time for offering prayers and worship; please appear before me.’

The same song further talks about a blind man hoping to regain his vision, a poor man looking to get out of poverty and misery, a leper seeking a healthy body and a disabled person seeking a limb. It ends with a prayer to the rising Sun to accept the offerings and prayers of the worshippers.

There is another popular song’ Kerwa ke paat par ugelan Surajmal jhaanke jhuke’ that depicts an interaction between the rising Sun and a fasting woman. The Sun asks her why she is keeping this difficult fast, and she goes on to explain that she is doing it for the well-being of her son, her husband and good fortune.

Deep connect with nature

Amrita went on to explain that Chhath is a grand festival of folk faith and has a deep connection with nature. The purity of nature and the environment holds special significance during Chhath. Material obtained from nature is used along with the worship of the Sun and elements like water, soil, fruits and plants are also given special importance.

A Chhath song being performed in Bihar (ETV Bharat)

This connection is amplified in Chhath folk songs that express the beauty of nature, gratitude for it and humanity's relationship with it. She added that Chhath tradition isn't limited to Bihar, as people from across Purvanchal living outside also celebrate the festival.