Chennai Youngster Installs Automatic Book Vending Machines To Promote Reading

Chennai: At a time when everyone is looking for a quick services, purchasing books has also been made instant by a 26-year-old graduate who began by installing an automatic book vending machine at Chennai Central Railway Station and is looking to repeat this initiative at other places.

Mayawati, founder of Sunset Hues is driven by a passion to inculcate reading habit among people. She selected railway platform as a venue to set up book vending machine as stations have very high footfall. Her initiative got a very good response.

Since people are in the habit of using automatic ticket vending machines for train tickets, water, coffee, chips, soft drinks, and others, a machine selling books came as a welcome surprise for passengers of Chennai Central Railway Station.

Mayawati is driven by a passion to inculcate reading habit among people (ETV Bharat)

“I wanted to do something new and set up the automatic book vending machine at Chennai Central Railway Station. Since it was well received by the people and the readers, we have also set it up at Tambaram Railway Station. We plan to set up one at the Airport Metro Station in the future,” said Mayawati.

She said that there is a demand for such machines in the districts as well.

“So far, 350 books have been sold at Central and 150 books at Tambaram Railway Station. Children's books and story books are selling the most. We are replenishing new books in a rotational manner based on the book sales every two or three days,” she added.