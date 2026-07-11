ETV Bharat / offbeat

Chennai Company Builds A Water Drone To Rescue People From Disaster Hit Areas

Chennai: An invention by a Chennai company can go a long way in saving human lives in times of disaster. Scrapify Ecotech Private Limited has built a drone that can rescue people from disasters occurring on account of heavy rains. This drone can also remove waste and vegetation from water bodies.

Despite El Nino threatening a weak monsoon in India, certain states like Kerala and Maharashtra have already witnessed floods and landslides resulting from heavy rains. Even Tamil Nadu that is currently experiencing intense heat, is bracing up to deal with the monsoon when it comes. With memories of the torrential downpour of 2015 and the devastation it brought fresh in mind, the people are wary of the rainy season.

One of the main reasons for devastation during the rains is the large amount of plastic waste in the stormwater drains that lead to the clogging of the drain and subsequent flooding.

Large amounts of plastic waste accumulating in water bodies like Adyar, Buckingham canal, and Otteri Nalla canal have been particularly causing havoc in areas like Velachery and Okiyam Duraipakkam areas.

Environmentalists say that people dump garbage in ponds, lakes and rivers which not only pollutes rainwater but also water bodies.