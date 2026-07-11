Engineering Students In Kerala Develop Smartwatch That Repels Aggressive Stray Dogs
The Sens-k9 smartwatch emits ultrasonic sound waves of 20 to 40 kilohertz that drives away the street dogs to a safe distance
Published : July 11, 2026 at 3:48 PM IST
Thiruvananthapuram: The threat of being bitten by stray dogs has assumed a dangerous proportion in many parts of the country. The children and the elderly are the ones most at risk. But a solution to the problem is expected to be in the hands of common people soon. A group of engineering students are in the final stages of developing a dog-repellent smartwatch that can help chase away dogs.
The final year students of Electronics and Communication Engineering at St Thomas College of Engineering and Technology at Chengannur were motivated to make such a smart watch after analyzing the menace of stray dogs. “Although there are many dog repellents available in the market, the integration of a repellent in a smartwatch is being done for the first time,” said Department Head Tintu Mary John.
The prototype of the smartwatch named 'Sens-k9', was built by final year students Blesson Mathew Wilson, B Binson, Savio Joy, R Srirag and M Praveen Kumar. They said that the idea of doing something for the society to deter dogs came to their mind after they came to know about the news of an 84-year-old bedridden woman named Karthiayani being bitten fatally by a stray dog in Kollampadi of Vellarakkad in Thrissur. The dog had also caused a serious injury to her mentally challenged 60-year-old son Devdas.
After discussing the incident, they decided to develop the smartwatch and approached their Department Head who took it up with the College Principal Ajith Prabhu.
The makers of the smartwatch said, “If aggressive street dogs come close to you, all you have to do is press the button on the smart watch that emits ultrasonic sound waves of 20 to 40 kilohertz. This will drive away the street dogs to a safe distance. Since it is easy to use, this device is very useful for everyone including small children, women, the elderly and bedridden patients. The watch also has a LED indication with clock, vibration alert and display facilities.”
The team faced initial challenges related to the emission of high-frequency sound waves from such a small device. However, the five of them moved ahead without losing consistency and developed this device in just two months. Their confidence grew when they tested its prototype successfully. It was given its final form by September 2025.
The college authorities intervened and obtained a patent for the device in February 2026. Now, preparations are underway to launch the watch in the market. The first round of discussions have been held with the Chief Executive Officer of Kerala Startup Mission Anoop Ambika.
The team wants to develop the watch further to automatically identify a dog using artificial intelligence (AI), analyze the sound of barking and perform automatic activation if the dog is aggressive. The students are also trying to include features like Global Positioning System (GPS) location sharing in the watch
The team is also ready to develop a slightly larger device using the same technology and embark on the journey towards the goal of a 'Dog-free Campus' while integrating AI technology. This can later be utilized to keep stray dogs away from homes, offices, college campuses and other places without harming them.
“The device will work by recognizing the presence of an aggressive dog through an AI camera and emit sound waves as soon as the dog approaches,” the team members said.
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