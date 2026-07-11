ETV Bharat / offbeat

Engineering Students In Kerala Develop Smartwatch That Repels Aggressive Stray Dogs

Thiruvananthapuram: The threat of being bitten by stray dogs has assumed a dangerous proportion in many parts of the country. The children and the elderly are the ones most at risk. But a solution to the problem is expected to be in the hands of common people soon. A group of engineering students are in the final stages of developing a dog-repellent smartwatch that can help chase away dogs.

The final year students of Electronics and Communication Engineering at St Thomas College of Engineering and Technology at Chengannur were motivated to make such a smart watch after analyzing the menace of stray dogs. “Although there are many dog repellents available in the market, the integration of a repellent in a smartwatch is being done for the first time,” said Department Head Tintu Mary John.

The prototype of the smartwatch named 'Sens-k9', was built by final year students Blesson Mathew Wilson, B Binson, Savio Joy, R Srirag and M Praveen Kumar. They said that the idea of ​​doing something for the society to deter dogs came to their mind after they came to know about the news of an 84-year-old bedridden woman named Karthiayani being bitten fatally by a stray dog ​​in Kollampadi of Vellarakkad in Thrissur. The dog had also caused a serious injury to her mentally challenged 60-year-old son Devdas.

After discussing the incident, they decided to develop the smartwatch and approached their Department Head who took it up with the College Principal Ajith Prabhu.

The makers of the smartwatch said, “If aggressive street dogs come close to you, all you have to do is press the button on the smart watch that emits ultrasonic sound waves of 20 to 40 kilohertz. This will drive away the street dogs to a safe distance. Since it is easy to use, this device is very useful for everyone including small children, women, the elderly and bedridden patients. The watch also has a LED indication with clock, vibration alert and display facilities.”