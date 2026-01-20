Charting The Road Less Travelled, Odisha Trans Woman Inspires, Enrolls Into PhD Course In Utkal University
Facing rejection, discrimination and isolation, Deepti chose education as her strength, proving that transgender people can rise, lead and inspire through knowledge and perseverance.
Published : January 20, 2026 at 3:21 PM IST
By Bikash Kumar Das
Bhubaneswar: There was a time when Deepti Ranjan Mohapatra walked in and out of the gents hostel of Utkal University in Bhubaneswar, uncomfortable and with an uneasiness that was inexplicable. It was not a choice for her, but a compulsion. Today, she wears her identity on her shoulders and walks with head held high, this time away from the campus, after enrolling as a PhD student of Odia department. Deepti, probably is one of the counted trans women to get enrolled in to the doctorate degree course even after being mocked, misunderstood and pushed to the margins.
Hailing from Dhenkanal district of Odisha, Deepti faced social stigma ever since she experienced the difference between the sex she was born with, and her orientation. But instead of surrendering to discrimination, she chose education as her strongest weapon. On Monday, she took admission into a PhD course in Odia Language and Literature at Utkal University, thus becoming a role model for countless transgender youths across the state.
"But all this will not stop people from staring at me when I walk on the roads. Some whisper, while many use derogatory words. The mindset has not changed despite the Apex court rulings. People still feel transgender people can only beg or survive through sex work," says Deepti who shattered these stereotypes one after the other, with determination and her academic achievements.
Born as the only son in her family, Deepti felt she was different from early childhood. She identified herself as a girl, preferred wearing women’s clothes, and expressed herself with bangles and lipstick. Her family initially did not want to accept the identity she felt for. Support was limited, and understanding was rare.
Despite challenges, Deepti completed her education in Dhenkanal and later moved to Bhubaneswar to pursue her postgraduate studies in Odia at Utkal University. Her dream was always clear, she wanted to achieve the ultimate degree - a doctorate.
Four years ago, Deepti underwent gender-affirming surgery which was emotionally, socially and financially challenging. She had to face family resistance, social stigma, and mental pressure. Yet, she fought it all and emerged stronger.
“Life is not easy for transgender people. While ordinary men and women live comfortably, we struggle for basic respect, housing, and opportunities,” Deepti says referring to how difficult it was for her to get a rented accommodation in Bhubaneswar. "Many landlords refuse to rent us their house. It is time, we are accepted and treated like any other citizen, with dignity and acceptance," she states assertively.
She strongly believes that education is the only way how the mentality towards trans people can be changed. “If we are educated, no one can push us down. Many transgender people want to study, but the lack of reservation and support stops them,” explains Deepti.
She also points out that while transgender characters are shown in films respectfully, real-life transgender people are abhorred. “People seek our blessings, but don’t treat us as human beings,” she adds.
Meanwhile, Professor Dr. Ramesh Chandra Malik of the Odia Department of Utkal University said it is a matter of pride for our university that Deepti has enrolled into our department's PhD course. "It is time we do good research work on the third gender and find out what steps should be taken to solve the problems faced by the trans community so that their social progress will remain unhindered," he said.
The enrollment of third gender students in the state is gradually increasing. Looking at the last four academic years, the number of third gender students in both government and private educational institutions has increased between 2021-22 and 2024-25. According to the All India Survey on Higher Education, in the state's colleges and universities, there were four third gender students in 2020-21, while this number increased to 24 in 2021-22, 55 in 2022-23, 20 in 2023-24, and in 2024-25, 21 enrolled in undergraduate and postgraduate courses.
Today, Deepti is not just a PhD scholar, she has become a symbol of hope for many like her. "I hope the government creates better opportunities for transgender people in education, employment and housing so that they can join the mainstream," she says with a smile that explains how fulfilled she feels to have enrolled into the course.
