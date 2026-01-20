ETV Bharat / offbeat

Charting The Road Less Travelled, Odisha Trans Woman Inspires, Enrolls Into PhD Course In Utkal University

By Bikash Kumar Das

Bhubaneswar: There was a time when Deepti Ranjan Mohapatra walked in and out of the gents hostel of Utkal University in Bhubaneswar, uncomfortable and with an uneasiness that was inexplicable. It was not a choice for her, but a compulsion. Today, she wears her identity on her shoulders and walks with head held high, this time away from the campus, after enrolling as a PhD student of Odia department. Deepti, probably is one of the counted trans women to get enrolled in to the doctorate degree course even after being mocked, misunderstood and pushed to the margins.

Hailing from Dhenkanal district of Odisha, Deepti faced social stigma ever since she experienced the difference between the sex she was born with, and her orientation. But instead of surrendering to discrimination, she chose education as her strongest weapon. On Monday, she took admission into a PhD course in Odia Language and Literature at Utkal University, thus becoming a role model for countless transgender youths across the state.

Deepti Ranjan Mohapatra (ETV Bharat)

"But all this will not stop people from staring at me when I walk on the roads. Some whisper, while many use derogatory words. The mindset has not changed despite the Apex court rulings. People still feel transgender people can only beg or survive through sex work," says Deepti who shattered these stereotypes one after the other, with determination and her academic achievements.

Born as the only son in her family, Deepti felt she was different from early childhood. She identified herself as a girl, preferred wearing women’s clothes, and expressed herself with bangles and lipstick. Her family initially did not want to accept the identity she felt for. Support was limited, and understanding was rare.

Despite challenges, Deepti completed her education in Dhenkanal and later moved to Bhubaneswar to pursue her postgraduate studies in Odia at Utkal University. Her dream was always clear, she wanted to achieve the ultimate degree - a doctorate.