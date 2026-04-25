Char Dham Yatra Special: 35-Year-Old Carries Mother 1,800 Km On Shoulders To Reach Kedarnath Temple
A son carried his mother nearly 1,800 kilometres on foot to Kedarnath, turning her lifelong wish into a journey of unparalleled devotion.
Published : April 25, 2026 at 3:14 PM IST
Rudraprayag (Uttarakhand): As the chants of 'Har Har Mahadev' echoed through the Himalayas, the Kedarnath Yatra once again brought alive stories that make one think, those that go far beyond pilgrimage. Some are on devotion, others on endurance, while rare are stories of human spirit. Among the countless devotees making their way to the revered shrine, two pilgrims captured hearts for their faith and devotion.
Like 35-year-old Dheeraj from Badaun in Uttar Pradesh. For him, it was a wish of a lifetime which he had promised his mother to fulfill.
Dheeraj's elderly mother had dreamt of offering prayers at Kedarnath. So he was determined to fulfil her wish, and decided to carry her on his shoulders. So he undertook an arduous journey of nearly 1,800 kilometres on foot, carrying her on his shoulders all the way to the Himalayan shrine. It took him three months and 24 days to complete the feat.
He had made up his mind not to rely on any special equipment. So he braved the scorching heat, heavy rain, treacherous terrain and sheer physical exhaustion to complete the trip.
“My mother always wanted to visit Baba Kedarnath. I only did what a son must,” he said in a voice filled with emotions.
When Dheeraj finally entered the Kedarnath valley with his mother on his shoulders, pilgrims were overwhelmed and stopped to witness the steps of devotion a son had. Some even made gestures to bless him.
The moment was one that transcended religion, a powerful reminder of love, sacrifice and determination. How Dheeraj and his mother would have felt standing before Lord Kedarnath, is for anyone to imagine.
Apart from Dheeraj, there was one more devotee who inspired awe, no less. Travelling all the way from Delhi, he undertook the challenging trek carrying a grand idol of Lord Shiva on his shoulders. Through steep ascents, unpredictable weather and exhausting trails, he never once set the idol down.
The sight of the towering Shiva idol being carried through difficult terrains drew admiration from everyone around. At Kedarnath, he became an instant attraction.
Describing the experience, the devotee said the darshan of Baba Kedarnath was among the most unforgettable moments of his life. “Throughout the journey, I felt a divine energy guiding me. Nothing felt like hardship as if the some power was pushing me through the trek ,” he said.
These remarkable acts of devotion, devotees believe, were possible because of the extensive arrangements made this year.
The Delhi devotee commended the efforts of the Uttarakhand Police, local administration and Army personnel. "From security and medical assistance to route guidance and emergency support, the arrangements have been exceptional," he said.
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