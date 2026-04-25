ETV Bharat / offbeat

Char Dham Yatra Special: 35-Year-Old Carries Mother 1,800 Km On Shoulders To Reach Kedarnath Temple

Rudraprayag (Uttarakhand): As the chants of 'Har Har Mahadev' echoed through the Himalayas, the Kedarnath Yatra once again brought alive stories that make one think, those that go far beyond pilgrimage. Some are on devotion, others on endurance, while rare are stories of human spirit. Among the countless devotees making their way to the revered shrine, two pilgrims captured hearts for their faith and devotion.

Like 35-year-old Dheeraj from Badaun in Uttar Pradesh. For him, it was a wish of a lifetime which he had promised his mother to fulfill.

Dheeraj's elderly mother had dreamt of offering prayers at Kedarnath. So he was determined to fulfil her wish, and decided to carry her on his shoulders. So he undertook an arduous journey of nearly 1,800 kilometres on foot, carrying her on his shoulders all the way to the Himalayan shrine. It took him three months and 24 days to complete the feat.

He had made up his mind not to rely on any special equipment. So he braved the scorching heat, heavy rain, treacherous terrain and sheer physical exhaustion to complete the trip.

“My mother always wanted to visit Baba Kedarnath. I only did what a son must,” he said in a voice filled with emotions.

When Dheeraj finally entered the Kedarnath valley with his mother on his shoulders, pilgrims were overwhelmed and stopped to witness the steps of devotion a son had. Some even made gestures to bless him.