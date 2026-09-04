Change Of Guard: As Veteran K9 Quramy Retires, German Shepherd Prithivi Prepares For Duty In Kaziranga
After serving for nearly a decade, K9 Quramy retires and young Prithivi gets set to take up wildlife protection in Kaziranga, reports Pranab Kumar Das.
Published : September 4, 2026 at 4:55 PM IST
Tezpur: Quramy has grown used to a quieter life at Biswanath Wildlife Division of the Kaziranga Tiger Reserve in Assam. After serving the Forest Department for nearly a decade, the female German Shepherd no longer heads out on wildlife protection duties. But she has not left the place where she spent most of her working years. Close to her is another German Shepherd, Prithivi, who is just one year old, but all set to step into the same role.
Every morning and evening, Prithivi reports to the training ground in the Sixth Addition of Kaziranga National Park, where her handlers introduce her to the discipline and demands of a wildlife sniffer dog’s life. Ever since her training began on February 1, she has been learning to recognise scents, pick up trails and follow commands. She must also learn to remain attentive in the forest, where countless smells can easily distract an inexperienced dog.
The sessions are being conducted by Forest Department handlers Lakhinandan Baruah and Dondiram Kathar. An instructor from outside also visits occasionally to give Prithivi additional training.
Each exercise is repeated until she understands what is expected of her. Some lessons test her sense of smell, while others teach her obedience, patience and concentration.
“She is being trained to recognise different scents, follow trails and respond to commands. She is also learning to remain focused in different surroundings,” Lakhinandan said.
For him, training Prithivi brings back memories of Quramy. He had worked with the retired K9 during her years of service and now finds himself preparing a younger dog for similar duties.
Quramy served at the Biswanath Wildlife Sanctuary in Kaziranga’s Sixth Addition for almost 10 years. During that period, she accompanied forest personnel on protection and detection assignments, using her trained nose to assist them in the field.
Her active service may be over, but Biswanath will always be her home. The department has kept her there after retirement, allowing the veteran K9 to spend her remaining years in familiar surroundings.
Prithivi, meanwhile, is still at the beginning of her journey. She is not yet ready for full deployment and her handlers know that a young dog cannot be rushed into such a demanding role. Wildlife sniffer dogs require months of steady practice before they can work confidently in the field.
"If Prithivi completes her training successfully, she will join the Forest Department’s K9 team and assist personnel in protecting wildlife across the forest landscape," adds Lakhinandan. Until then, she will continue with her twice-daily lessons, slowly preparing to carry forward the responsibility that Quramy held for nearly a decade.
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