ETV Bharat / offbeat

Change Of Guard: As Veteran K9 Quramy Retires, German Shepherd Prithivi Prepares For Duty In Kaziranga

Tezpur: Quramy has grown used to a quieter life at Biswanath Wildlife Division of the Kaziranga Tiger Reserve in Assam. After serving the Forest Department for nearly a decade, the female German Shepherd no longer heads out on wildlife protection duties. But she has not left the place where she spent most of her working years. Close to her is another German Shepherd, Prithivi, who is just one year old, but all set to step into the same role.

Every morning and evening, Prithivi reports to the training ground in the Sixth Addition of Kaziranga National Park, where her handlers introduce her to the discipline and demands of a wildlife sniffer dog’s life. Ever since her training began on February 1, she has been learning to recognise scents, pick up trails and follow commands. She must also learn to remain attentive in the forest, where countless smells can easily distract an inexperienced dog.

Veteran K9 Quramy (ETV Bharat)

The sessions are being conducted by Forest Department handlers Lakhinandan Baruah and Dondiram Kathar. An instructor from outside also visits occasionally to give Prithivi additional training.

Each exercise is repeated until she understands what is expected of her. Some lessons test her sense of smell, while others teach her obedience, patience and concentration.