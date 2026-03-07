ETV Bharat / offbeat

International Women’s Day: Chandigarh IPS Officer Wants People To Be Vigilant Against Cybercrime

Chandigarh: Geetanjali Khandelwal who is presently posted as Superintendent of Police (SP) in Chandigarh has made a mark in tackling cybercrime. She wants people to be vigilant against cybercrime and not click on any unknown links or install any unknown apps. She even wants them to be cautious while talking on the phone to avoid cyber fraud.

Very few people know that Geetanjali, who is presently overseeing vigilance operations and cybercrime, has even served as a Captain in the Indian Army in difficult terrains like Leh, Kargil and Dras where weather and other conditions are often hostile. The experience with the Army later became a strong foundation for her Police career.

After serving in the Army, she decided to appear for the civil services exam and became an Indian Police Service (IPS) officer of the 2015 batch. She was assigned the AGMUT (Arunachal Pradesh-Goa-Mizoram-Union Territories) cadre and she worked at various locations while handling responsibilities ranging from law and order to operations. Her work ethic displays both rigour and sensitivity.

Before coming to Chandigarh, Geetanjali served as the SP of North and Middle Andaman districts for approximately two and a half years. During this time, several major campaigns were launched against the illegal poaching of marine life. Additionally, numerous reforms were implemented to improve the functioning of the Police Stations. Under her leadership, several Police Stations received ISO 9001:2015 certification. Programs like Jagriti and Disha were also launched to guide the youth in the right direction.

As SP in Chandigarh, Geetanjali has focused particularly on cybercrime intensifying action against online fraud, fake callers and digital fraud. Under her supervision, several cyber gangs have been caught and campaigns launched to raise awareness about cybersecurity. She believes that cybercrime has become one of the biggest challenges in today's times.

She told ETV Bharat, "I belong to a Marwari family where everyone dreams of becoming a businessman or a Chartered Accountant. I carried forward the dream of wearing a uniform. I served as a Captain in the Indian Army that works for respect and security of the country/ I spent my initial years serving the country by working in difficult locations. After five years, I joined the IPS by taking the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) exam. I believed that as an IPS I could reduce the social evils in the interiors of the country."