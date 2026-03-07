International Women’s Day: Chandigarh IPS Officer Wants People To Be Vigilant Against Cybercrime
Geetanjali Khandelwal had served as a Captain in the Indian Army in areas like Leh, Kargil and Dras.
Published : March 7, 2026 at 7:22 PM IST
Chandigarh: Geetanjali Khandelwal who is presently posted as Superintendent of Police (SP) in Chandigarh has made a mark in tackling cybercrime. She wants people to be vigilant against cybercrime and not click on any unknown links or install any unknown apps. She even wants them to be cautious while talking on the phone to avoid cyber fraud.
Very few people know that Geetanjali, who is presently overseeing vigilance operations and cybercrime, has even served as a Captain in the Indian Army in difficult terrains like Leh, Kargil and Dras where weather and other conditions are often hostile. The experience with the Army later became a strong foundation for her Police career.
After serving in the Army, she decided to appear for the civil services exam and became an Indian Police Service (IPS) officer of the 2015 batch. She was assigned the AGMUT (Arunachal Pradesh-Goa-Mizoram-Union Territories) cadre and she worked at various locations while handling responsibilities ranging from law and order to operations. Her work ethic displays both rigour and sensitivity.
Before coming to Chandigarh, Geetanjali served as the SP of North and Middle Andaman districts for approximately two and a half years. During this time, several major campaigns were launched against the illegal poaching of marine life. Additionally, numerous reforms were implemented to improve the functioning of the Police Stations. Under her leadership, several Police Stations received ISO 9001:2015 certification. Programs like Jagriti and Disha were also launched to guide the youth in the right direction.
As SP in Chandigarh, Geetanjali has focused particularly on cybercrime intensifying action against online fraud, fake callers and digital fraud. Under her supervision, several cyber gangs have been caught and campaigns launched to raise awareness about cybersecurity. She believes that cybercrime has become one of the biggest challenges in today's times.
She told ETV Bharat, "I belong to a Marwari family where everyone dreams of becoming a businessman or a Chartered Accountant. I carried forward the dream of wearing a uniform. I served as a Captain in the Indian Army that works for respect and security of the country/ I spent my initial years serving the country by working in difficult locations. After five years, I joined the IPS by taking the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) exam. I believed that as an IPS I could reduce the social evils in the interiors of the country."
Talking about her posting in Andaman and Nicobar, she said that she tried to bridge the gap between the people and the Police while working there. “I created an environment for the general public to work together with the Police which helped in controlling the smugglers there,” she said.
Coming from a Marwari family where cooking is taught as a virtue to every woman, Geetanjali enjoys cooking for her family while taking care of them. She prefers giving home-cooked food for her five-year-old son.
Talking about her personal life, she shared that she enjoys focusing on fitness. “I like to exercise and do Yoga to stay healthy. I have recently paid a lot of attention to my fitness. In the morning, when I drop my son to school, I give myself full time. When I come to the office, I take special care of my diet even during the office hours," she said.
In her message to women on the occasion of International Women’s Day, she said, “Every woman who has the passion to do something should definitely pursue her dreams. She should also pay full attention to her health."
Geetanjali’s story is an inspiration for many girls. Her journey from serving in the Army to the IPS ranks demonstrates that with clear goals and honest hard work, no goal is distant. Her achievements also demonstrate that women are shouldering significant responsibilities in every area of national security and administration.
Also Read