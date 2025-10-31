Chandannagar's Jagaddhatri Puja Unites Hindus, Muslims And Christians In A Rare Show Of Harmony
Rs. 42,000 idol was donated by a local Muslim who says, "we are emotionally linked to this puja."
Published : October 31, 2025 at 5:12 PM IST
Chandannagar: A unique communal and cultural assimilation emerges as Jagaddhatri Puja is celebrated at a place in Chandannagar where the organisers are by religion Hindu, all arrangements are made by Christians and the idol is made under the close supervision of people from the Muslim community.
Besides, Goddess Jagaddhatri is worshipped at a place owned by the local mosque committee. From collecting donations to enjoying the food, everything is handled jointly by people from Hindu, Muslim and Christian communities.
The theme of this year's puja is 'Save Water.' An organiser who goes on to explain "just as water has no colour, the people of this neighbourhood also have no colour or creed."
Imtiaz Hussain bears the cost of the idol. Joseph and Anna Biswas share all the responsibilities of the puja. Jagaddhatri puja in Chandannagar means huge idols and the magic of illuminations. But the history of the puja is spread all over this city. One of them is the Padripara of Chandannagar. Chandannagar Sacred Heart Church is located a little distance from here. That is why this neighbourhood is home to Christians.
Jagaddhatri puja started here 42 years ago. At that time, when the residents of Adi Maa, Bagbazar, Tentultala and Barabazar saw the splendour of Jagaddhatri, they decided to worship it every year.
First, it used to be held on a road, but when the administration stopped worshiping on the road, the Puja Committee bought a place on the side of the road and started worshiping again. But that place was not enough for the Puja. So the Jagaddhatri idol was installed in the place of a local Mosque Committee. And a pavilion was built in the place of the Puja Committee. The names of the Muslim community members are mentioned in the Puja Committee's place.
Swapan Saha, chief advisor of the Puja says, "We have a mosque on one side and a church on the other. For 42 years, we have been performing Jagaddhatri puja together. We all work together. We celebrate Eid and Christmas here. Festival means festival. There is no religious discrimination."
Member of Puja committee, Imtiaz Hussain, who is also the secretary of the mosque committee, says, "We have been associated with this Puja for the past 12 years. I bear the cost of about Rs 42,000 for the idol. We are emotionally linked to this Puja."
Joseph Biswas grew up watching his father do the Puja work, and now he is a member of the committee. He says, "I have been associated with this puja since childhood. My father was also associated with this puja. We Hindus, Muslims and Christians all worship here."
Mannat Hussain has been involved in this puja with her husband since her marriage. She is currently a member of the committee. "Since my husband is associated with this Puja, I also got involved after marriage. We have a group of women who together perform various duties," Mannat said.
