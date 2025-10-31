ETV Bharat / offbeat

Chandannagar's Jagaddhatri Puja Unites Hindus, Muslims And Christians In A Rare Show Of Harmony

Chandannagar: A unique communal and cultural assimilation emerges as Jagaddhatri Puja is celebrated at a place in Chandannagar where the organisers are by religion Hindu, all arrangements are made by Christians and the idol is made under the close supervision of people from the Muslim community.

Besides, Goddess Jagaddhatri is worshipped at a place owned by the local mosque committee. From collecting donations to enjoying the food, everything is handled jointly by people from Hindu, Muslim and Christian communities.

The theme of this year's puja is 'Save Water.' An organiser who goes on to explain "just as water has no colour, the people of this neighbourhood also have no colour or creed."

Imtiaz Hussain bears the cost of the idol. Joseph and Anna Biswas share all the responsibilities of the puja. Jagaddhatri puja in Chandannagar means huge idols and the magic of illuminations. But the history of the puja is spread all over this city. One of them is the Padripara of Chandannagar. Chandannagar Sacred Heart Church is located a little distance from here. That is why this neighbourhood is home to Christians.

Jagaddhatri puja started here 42 years ago. At that time, when the residents of Adi Maa, Bagbazar, Tentultala and Barabazar saw the splendour of Jagaddhatri, they decided to worship it every year.