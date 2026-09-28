ETV Bharat / offbeat

Right On Track: Chandannagar Artisan Ganesh Bhattacharya’s Bamboo Railway Engine Set For Display At Nepal Museum

Work in progress: Ganesh crafting the engine ( ETV Bharat )

Chandannagar (West Bengal): Ganesh Bhattacharya can spend two months working on a model that will fit on a shelf. He cuts and shaves strips of bamboo, then joins them without using metal. One of his railway engines is already on display at Delhi’s National Rail Museum. Another is expected to travel to Nepal next month.

The Chandannagar artisan says a bamboo engine he made will be displayed in Nepal’s National Railway Museum on October 11. He has also been in touch with museums in Kenya and Namibia about displaying his work and hopes to send models to both countries by 2027. Ganesh uses a variety of bamboo sourced from Assam. With billhooks and knives, he shapes the strips into the parts of a locomotive and assembles them with adhesive. His work is not confined to trains, he has made models of the Howrah Bridge and the Victoria Memorial, each of which takes one to two months to finish. Ganesh busy carving with wood (ETV Bharat) But it was a WDP-4 diesel locomotive from bamboo that has brought him his latest recognition. Ganesh applied to the India Book of Records on August 10 and received a congratulatory message 18 days later, followed by a medal and certificate. Measuring 22 inches long, 4.5 inches wide and 9 inches high, the bamboo locomotive was recognised, he says, as the smallest handcrafted WDP-4 model. He says it has also been included in the Asia Book of Records and that he has since applied to Guinness World Records as well.