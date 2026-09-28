Right On Track: Chandannagar Artisan Ganesh Bhattacharya’s Bamboo Railway Engine Set For Display At Nepal Museum
Artist Ganesh Bhattacharya says a bamboo locomotive will reach a Nepal museum in October, with further displays planned in Kenya and Namibia, reports Palash Mukhopadhyay.
Published : September 28, 2026 at 5:06 PM IST
Chandannagar (West Bengal): Ganesh Bhattacharya can spend two months working on a model that will fit on a shelf. He cuts and shaves strips of bamboo, then joins them without using metal. One of his railway engines is already on display at Delhi’s National Rail Museum. Another is expected to travel to Nepal next month.
The Chandannagar artisan says a bamboo engine he made will be displayed in Nepal’s National Railway Museum on October 11. He has also been in touch with museums in Kenya and Namibia about displaying his work and hopes to send models to both countries by 2027.
Ganesh uses a variety of bamboo sourced from Assam. With billhooks and knives, he shapes the strips into the parts of a locomotive and assembles them with adhesive. His work is not confined to trains, he has made models of the Howrah Bridge and the Victoria Memorial, each of which takes one to two months to finish.
But it was a WDP-4 diesel locomotive from bamboo that has brought him his latest recognition. Ganesh applied to the India Book of Records on August 10 and received a congratulatory message 18 days later, followed by a medal and certificate. Measuring 22 inches long, 4.5 inches wide and 9 inches high, the bamboo locomotive was recognised, he says, as the smallest handcrafted WDP-4 model. He says it has also been included in the Asia Book of Records and that he has since applied to Guinness World Records as well.
“I have created models of 30 to 35 types of trains, from the British era to modern hydrogen trains. Among them are the WAM4, WDP4D and 677,” Ganesh said. By his count, he has made around 1,500 railway engine models.
His interest in bamboo craft began nearly 22 years ago. At first, the resident of Chandannagar’s Garh-er Dhar area made cups, trays and flower vases. Vintage cars, lorries, trams and buses followed, along with models of Indian landmarks. Railway engines eventually became a major part of his work. A WDP-4 model is displayed as an educational exhibit at the National Rail Museum in Delhi, while his bamboo craftsmanship has also been used in Kolkata Durga Puja pandals.
Speaking to ETV Bharat, Ganesh said that the museum display encouraged him to seek recognition for his work through record organisations. He is hopeful about his Guinness application, though a decision is still awaited.
Taking his models abroad is now his larger ambition. Ganesh says he emailed proposals to 27 countries and has received positive responses from three. Nepal is first on his schedule. He informed that Namibia has agreed to acquire a model for its railway museum in 2027 and that work is also planned for Kenya. Alongside the railway projects, he is building a Chinese pagoda for a Durga Puja pandal.
“As an artist, earning money is not my primary goal. I want my artwork to reach the international stage. It is the quality of the work that will bring success,” he said.
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