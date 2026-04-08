Celebrating Birth Of A Daughter After 24 Years, A Dhamtari Ward Erupts In Joy With DJ, Fireworks And A Powerful Message
"Beti Hui Hai" cried people in Makeshwar Ward of Dhamtari in Chhattisgarh as they welcomed a newborn daughter after a gap of two decades.
Published : April 8, 2026 at 11:46 AM IST
Dhamtari (Chhattisgarh): When people danced to the tune of loud DJ music and burst fireworks jubilantly in Dhamtari, it left passersby confused for sometime. Though many assumed it was a wedding procession or a political rally, they soon noticed a poster "Beti Hui Hai" (meaning A daughter has been born) mounted on a vehicle revealing that the celebration was the way of welcoming the baby girl, after two decades, in the entire locality.
Heartening and an unusual gesture, the family in Makeshwar Ward took out a full-fledged celebration procession and distributed sweets. According to locals, a daughter has been born in the family (also reportedly in the entire ward) after a gap of 24 years, making the occasion even more special for the entire neighbourhood.
The child’s parents, Rupesh Kosaria and Kiran Kosaria, welcomed their baby girl on April 1 at Bathena Hospital. But the celebrations began only when the newborn was brought home. Residents of the ward, organized a 'Beti Aayi Hai' procession across the locality accompanied by drums, DJ music, dancing and fireworks. The celebration not only reflected joy but sent out a powerful social message about importance of daughters.
As the procession moved through the streets, sweets were distributed and people joined in spontaneously, turning the event into a community celebration. Many residents praised the family’s progressive outlook and their decision to celebrate the birth of a daughter with such enthusiasm.
Deepak Kosaria, a senior member of the family, said the moment cannot be described in words. “This is the first time a daughter has been born in our family after 24 years. A daughter what we were dying for. We will raise her with responsibility and ensure that her education is done in the right way. Having a daughter is a matter of pride and a blessing from God,” he said.
Echoing similar sentiments, Sonia Tandon, the child’s aunt, said the entire family felt compelled to celebrate in a grand manner after such a long wait. Another relative, Kanchan Minpal, spoke on the importance of daughters in a family. “Every home should have a daughter. From childhood to old age, daughters support their parents and bring happiness to the household,” she said.
Local residents also lauded the initiative, saying such celebrations reinforce the message of gender equality and strengthen campaigns like “Save the Girl Child, Educate the Girl Child.” Vijay Motwani, a resident, remarked, “Sons are born by luck, daughters are born by good fortune. Best wishes to the family.”
Beyond the festivities, the procession raised issues about changing social attitudes. The family’s gesture not only celebrated a personal milestone but also sent out a strong message that daughters too deserve respect, dignity and the need to be celebrated.
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