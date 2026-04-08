ETV Bharat / offbeat

Celebrating Birth Of A Daughter After 24 Years, A Dhamtari Ward Erupts In Joy With DJ, Fireworks And A Powerful Message

Celebrating Birth Of A Daughter After 24 Years, A Dhamtari Ward Erupts In Joy With DJ, Fireworks And A Powerful Message ( ETV Bharat )

Dhamtari (Chhattisgarh): When people danced to the tune of loud DJ music and burst fireworks jubilantly in Dhamtari, it left passersby confused for sometime. Though many assumed it was a wedding procession or a political rally, they soon noticed a poster "Beti Hui Hai" (meaning A daughter has been born) mounted on a vehicle revealing that the celebration was the way of welcoming the baby girl, after two decades, in the entire locality. Heartening and an unusual gesture, the family in Makeshwar Ward took out a full-fledged celebration procession and distributed sweets. According to locals, a daughter has been born in the family (also reportedly in the entire ward) after a gap of 24 years, making the occasion even more special for the entire neighbourhood. Celebrating Birth Of A Daughter After 24 Years, A Dhamtari Ward Erupts In Joy With DJ, Fireworks And A Powerful Message (ETV Bharat) The child’s parents, Rupesh Kosaria and Kiran Kosaria, welcomed their baby girl on April 1 at Bathena Hospital. But the celebrations began only when the newborn was brought home. Residents of the ward, organized a 'Beti Aayi Hai' procession across the locality accompanied by drums, DJ music, dancing and fireworks. The celebration not only reflected joy but sent out a powerful social message about importance of daughters.