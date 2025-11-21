CAZRI Promotes Thornless Cactus As Lucrative Crop For Fodder And Industrial Use
Cactus juice, vegan leather, fertiliser products and the oil industry are also seeing increasing use and demand in the market.
Published : November 21, 2025 at 3:51 PM IST
Jodhpur: Cactus was once considered useless because of its thorns. Even animals wouldn't eat it. However, the Central Arid Zone Research Institute (CAZRI), a subsidiary of the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR), is promoting its cultivation.
To this end, farmers are provided with thornless cactus. They are also being informed about its benefits and income-generating resources. CAZRI is also raising awareness about cactus by-products to encourage farmers to increase their cultivation.
CAZRI's Principal Scientist, Dr Ramnarayan Kumawat, explained that cactus cultivation requires very little water. Farmers receive green fodder year-round for their animals, and it can also generate income.
Cactus fruit is being used to make juice. It is very beneficial for the human body. Its production has begun in Gujarat. Entrepreneur Arjun Thakkar, who visited Jodhpur CAZRI, explained that the juice increases haemoglobin. Clinical trials were conducted first in animals, and later on humans.
Due to positive results, it is proving beneficial for thalassemia patients and pregnant women. Arjun stated that he is producing 50,000 bottles annually. He is also working to increase cactus production.
The use of cactus fruit and leaves is also increasing industrially. Vegan leather is being made from this. For those who prefer leather products, vegan leather is being made from cactus. Products from this plant are on display for farmers at CAZRI. These include jackets, belts, wallets, and other products, to increase production. Currently, cactus is not available in the market to meet the current demand. This is why ICAR is working to promote it and educate farmers about its benefits.
CAZRI scientists studied several species of cactus imported from Morocco at other ICAR centres. After making some changes, they began work to increase the use of thornless cactus. Farmers were initially encouraged to cultivate it specifically for year-round fodder for animals.
Dr Kumawat explains that an animal that consumes ten kilograms of fodder a day is satisfied with just four kilograms of cactus. This is also beneficial and keeps the animal healthy.
A stem for planting thornless cactus costs ten rupees. Approximately 10,000 plants are planted per hectare. Once planted, the harvest is ready every two months. Currently, cactus fruits and leaves sell for up to Rs. 17 per kilo. A hectare yields 200 quintals. This can also provide farmers with substantial income. Industrial producers are directly contacting farms.
CAZRI has developed an eco-tourism park, featuring 200 species of plants, all in one location. As many as 45 types of cacti have been specifically planted here. Many are not found anywhere else in the country, while a thornless cactus has been planted across an entire acre to encourage farmers, and CAZRI also supplies its produce to the market.