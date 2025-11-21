ETV Bharat / offbeat

CAZRI Promotes Thornless Cactus As Lucrative Crop For Fodder And Industrial Use

Jodhpur: Cactus was once considered useless because of its thorns. Even animals wouldn't eat it. However, the Central Arid Zone Research Institute (CAZRI), a subsidiary of the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR), is promoting its cultivation.

To this end, farmers are provided with thornless cactus. They are also being informed about its benefits and income-generating resources. CAZRI is also raising awareness about cactus by-products to encourage farmers to increase their cultivation.

Thornless cactus offers year-round fodder and new income options for farmers (ETV Bharat)

CAZRI's Principal Scientist, Dr Ramnarayan Kumawat, explained that cactus cultivation requires very little water. Farmers receive green fodder year-round for their animals, and it can also generate income.

Cactus juice, vegan leather, fertiliser products and the oil industry are also seeing increasing use and demand in the market.

Cactus fruit is being used to make juice. It is very beneficial for the human body. Its production has begun in Gujarat. Entrepreneur Arjun Thakkar, who visited Jodhpur CAZRI, explained that the juice increases haemoglobin. Clinical trials were conducted first in animals, and later on humans.