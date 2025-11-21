ETV Bharat / offbeat

Carving Against Time: Despite Odds, Odisha Sculptors Refuse To Let Stones Remain Stones, Give Them Second Life

Artisans who have since years carved entire temples from local stone are now forced to buy granite, marble, red sandstone, and fluted stone from Rajasthan, Hyderabad, Gujarat and Karnataka, at an increased cost, which many workshops cannot afford.

Odisha’s coveted black Muguni stone, once abundant and easy to procure, has become scarce. Local quarries in Baanshubaniya and the Khanjamahal hill range (Bagudi) remain untouched as the government has issued restrictions. Now the raw material that sustained thousands is slowly slipping away.

But today, the rhythmic clang that built this identity is growing faint with problems galore.

Welcome to Balasore, a district built on stone, but now starved of it. A place where stone once breathed life into thousands of families, and where nearly every village in Bahanaga, Soro, Remuna, Nilagiri, Baulagadia, Santaragadia and Oupada carries the essence of wet stone. With 1,900 stonemasons, Balasore has long been known as Odisha’s cradle of stone art.

Balasore : As the chisel strikes and grinds the stone steadily, up come dust and fine pieces of flying granite or marble. Unhazed and unyielding, the stone sculptors bend over, pull and push the half-formed idol, that emerges from a rough grey block. Under the tarpaulin roofs at roadside workshops, sculptures of gods, animals and dancers lie in various stages of life, some still coarse outlines, others polished to a divine shine. Here, a stonemason’s palms are white with residual stone powder, feet buried in chips of granite, breath rising with the music of hammer and chisel.

“We are using whatever low-quality Muguni we get from Bagudi. But how long can we continue this way? If we do not get stone, we will have to migrate,” say sculptors.

Master sculptor Upendra Giri, who runs a unit employing 35 craftsmen, narrates the artists' growing despair. “Balasore is the land of stone artisans. More than 200 young sculptors survive on this craft. But without stone, most will be deprived of any work? If the government does not open one or two mines, how will we get stones or survive. If the situation turns grim, we will be forced to leave Odisha," he says.

For many women, who comprise a good part of the carving community, say this is the only livelihood they have. Ranjita Mohalik, who supports her son and in-laws after her husband’s death, says, "If I earn even a little from carving, I can manage my family expenses. Since this craft keeps my home running, if workshops keep shutting due to lack of stones, I will be left to beg.”

Sabita Malik, another artisan, says stone work gave her independence and also an identity. “After learning the craft, I could earn and support my household. But without stone, I do not think it would be easy for us to survive,” adds Sabita.

Veteran sculptor Purna Chandra Rout, who started sculpting in 1987, says government apathy has worsened the crisis. “There is no proper market for our sculptures. The corporation made for artisans was also shut down. Neither were tenders floated, nor was stone supplied. We have no option but to bring stone from other states. If this continues, we will not be able to afford the cost. May be we will have to migrate to other states,” he says despondently.

Some artisans say, they get wages only but no recognition. "This is true. Sculptures made in Balasore are often sold in Bhubaneswar under other brand names, giving artisans no credit or incentive," Rout adds.

Assistant Director of the District Handicrafts Office, Dhana Tudu, confirms the shortage and says a proposal to create a stone bank in Baulagadia was sent to the government, but no response has come.

While training programmes continue, without raw material and a state-supported market system, the craft seems to be on the brink. The artisans warn, “Save the stone, and you save the artisans. If we fall, Odisha loses a part of its soul.”