Cartoonist Prakash Shetty Turns Shaktinagar Home Into Living Art Space ‘Cartoon Nest’
Published : January 23, 2026 at 5:27 PM IST
Mangaluru: The moment one stands outside a tiled-roof house in Shaktinagar, it becomes clear that this is no ordinary home. Cartoons greet visitors even before they step inside. This home belongs to renowned cartoonist Prakash Shetty, who has transformed his living space into what he calls “Cartoon Nest”.
At Cartoon Nest, even the smallest details draw attention. The house number is written in a cartoon style, and beside it is a name board that reads "Prakash Shetty, Cartoonist". At the entrance, a sketch depicts a buffalo race. On the veranda, an elderly grandmother is shown chatting with her grandchild. Each image invites visitors to pause and observe.
Stepping inside, the walls are storytelling platforms rather than simple surfaces. Windows are theatrical stages in some corners and as green rooms in others. Characters appear to move between indoor and outdoor spaces. Even switchboards tell stories. Cats, fish, and people riding scooters appear in unexpected places. In the kitchen, everyday life takes shape through cartoons depicting fish markets, women buying fish, and some cooking, making it appear a visual narrative.
There is also a massive dinosaur cartoon painted across a wall, with its tail stretching all the way to the kitchen. Nearby apartment scenes portray a husband being thrown by his wife, a boy upstairs calling out to Superman, a youth below filming on his mobile phone, and another man waiting for a bottle of liquor to fall from the hands of someone tumbling above.
Speaking to ETV Bharat, Prakash Shetty said that building a house was never his dream; what mattered to him was that it should not be just another house. He wanted people to experience something different when they entered. Due to labour constraints and technical limitations, creating a fully cartoon-shaped house was not feasible. This led him to the concept of Cartoon Nest, where the structure of the walls blends seamlessly with cartoon art. Windows become stages or green rooms, and every switchboard features cats, which he says, is his favourite subject. In the dining area, even the cat near the switchboard appears to be eating along with the family.
Shetty admitted that he initially underestimated the effort required for the project. The work took nearly two and a half months. He painted walls as high as 18 feet. The dinosaur, he explained, is symbolic. No matter how much society progresses, social evils continue, only their forms change. Bank robberies once involved physical theft, later shifted to ATMs, and now exist in the cyber world.
Charlie Chaplin, Shetty said, is his god. He has admired Chaplin since his college days. Since Chaplin was never seen in colour, portraying him that way in the house is Shetty’s tribute. Mahatma Gandhi, whom he considers his idol, also occupies a place of honour on the walls.
