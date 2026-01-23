ETV Bharat / offbeat

Cartoonist Prakash Shetty Turns Shaktinagar Home Into Living Art Space ‘Cartoon Nest’

Mangaluru: The moment one stands outside a tiled-roof house in Shaktinagar, it becomes clear that this is no ordinary home. Cartoons greet visitors even before they step inside. This home belongs to renowned cartoonist Prakash Shetty, who has transformed his living space into what he calls “Cartoon Nest”.

At Cartoon Nest, even the smallest details draw attention. The house number is written in a cartoon style, and beside it is a name board that reads "Prakash Shetty, Cartoonist". At the entrance, a sketch depicts a buffalo race. On the veranda, an elderly grandmother is shown chatting with her grandchild. Each image invites visitors to pause and observe.

Stepping inside, the walls are storytelling platforms rather than simple surfaces. Windows are theatrical stages in some corners and as green rooms in others. Characters appear to move between indoor and outdoor spaces. Even switchboards tell stories. Cats, fish, and people riding scooters appear in unexpected places. In the kitchen, everyday life takes shape through cartoons depicting fish markets, women buying fish, and some cooking, making it appear a visual narrative.

There is also a massive dinosaur cartoon painted across a wall, with its tail stretching all the way to the kitchen. Nearby apartment scenes portray a husband being thrown by his wife, a boy upstairs calling out to Superman, a youth below filming on his mobile phone, and another man waiting for a bottle of liquor to fall from the hands of someone tumbling above.