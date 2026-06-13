ETV Bharat / offbeat

Carrot Lady Of Sikar Has Demonstrated That Farming Can Yield High Economic Returns

Sikar: A progressive woman farmer from Jhingar Badi village in Sikar has made a mark in carrot seed production demonstrating that farming can be a vocation that gives good returns. Besides earning a unique identity, Santosh Pachhar is earning lakhs by producing high-quality carrot seeds. She has come to be known as ‘Carrot Lady’.

Santosh explained that she exclusively produces indigenous red and black carrot seeds that are in demand not only in Rajasthan but also in approximately 15 other states including Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Gujarat, Maharashtra, Himachal Pradesh and Assam. Santosh has been producing these seeds for the last 15 years.

She explained that the process of preparing carrot seeds is different from normal farming. Carrots are sown in the first week of January. First, the carrots are harvested, then selected quality carrots are cut from the top and replanted. Seeds are then prepared from these carrots.

She explained that three to five labourers work continuously during the seed production for which special care is taken. A distance of approximately one and a half kilometres is maintained between the red and black carrot crops to prevent pollination and to maintain the purity of seeds.