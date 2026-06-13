Carrot Lady Of Sikar Has Demonstrated That Farming Can Yield High Economic Returns
Santosh Pachhar of Jhingar Badi village produces high-quality carrot seeds apart from cultivating carrots and onions
Published : June 13, 2026 at 6:37 PM IST
Sikar: A progressive woman farmer from Jhingar Badi village in Sikar has made a mark in carrot seed production demonstrating that farming can be a vocation that gives good returns. Besides earning a unique identity, Santosh Pachhar is earning lakhs by producing high-quality carrot seeds. She has come to be known as ‘Carrot Lady’.
Santosh explained that she exclusively produces indigenous red and black carrot seeds that are in demand not only in Rajasthan but also in approximately 15 other states including Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Gujarat, Maharashtra, Himachal Pradesh and Assam. Santosh has been producing these seeds for the last 15 years.
She explained that the process of preparing carrot seeds is different from normal farming. Carrots are sown in the first week of January. First, the carrots are harvested, then selected quality carrots are cut from the top and replanted. Seeds are then prepared from these carrots.
She explained that three to five labourers work continuously during the seed production for which special care is taken. A distance of approximately one and a half kilometres is maintained between the red and black carrot crops to prevent pollination and to maintain the purity of seeds.
Santosh currently cultivates carrots on approximately five acres of land. Her carrots are distinguished in the market for their uniform shine, rich color, superior taste and sweet pulp. She explained that each acre yields approximately 90 quintals of carrots and her total yield is around 500 quintals.
These carrots sell for up to Rs 30 per kg and are supplied directly to various customers including sweet shops. She does not sell her carrots in the agriculture market.
Before producing carrot seeds, she cultivates onions. For carrot seeds, sowing begins in January and the seeds are ready by mid-April. The entire process of threshing and cleaning the seeds is carefully carried out. She disclosed that approximately 13 bighas of land yields 18 to 20 quintals of carrot seeds that sell for approximately Rs 1,100 per kg. This gives her an annual income of Rs 20 to Rs 25 lakh. In all, she earns an annual income of Rs 30 to Rs 35 lakh from onions, carrots and their seeds. Her input costs are approximately Rs 3 to Rs 5 lakh.
Santosh claims that she practices organic farming. Through selection methods, she has developed carrots up to four feet long that are uniform and of high quality. She was honoured with the President's Award in 2013 and 2017 for her innovation and outstanding work in farming. She has also received numerous honours at the district, state and national levels. Her success is an inspiration for thousands of farmers.