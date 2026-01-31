ETV Bharat / offbeat

Canines In Control: Former Army Trainer From Odisha Builds K9 Security Force, Trains Dogs & Handlers

By Bhawani Sankar Das

Bhubaneswar: High boundary walls, CCTV cameras and armed guards have long been considered the backbone of industrial security. But as crime patterns evolve, experts warn that conventional systems may not always be the best best in the present day. Theft, sabotage, unauthorised entry and explosive threats demand faster response and sharper vigilance, something machines and manpower often fail to deliver.

This security gap is now being filled by trained dogs. Along with them, their handlers too play a big role.

Canines In Control: Former Army Trainer From Odisha Builds K9 Security Force Of Dogs In Bhubaneswar (ETV Bharat)

With their tremendous sense of smell, speed and instinct, security dogs are increasingly being sought after by companies and industrial houses to prevent crimes before they occur. Recognising the rising need of industrial establishments, former Indian Army dog trainer Dilip Kumar Sahu has set up the Front Line K9 Force to train dogs and professional handlers, on the outskirts of Bhubaneswar.

Different from general security systems and manpower, K9 security involves highly trained dogs working closely with handlers to detect threats and deter crime. These dogs are trained to identify explosives, track intruders, detect narcotics and patrol high-risk zones like industrial sites, construction areas and public events.

Sahu with one of the trained dogs (ETV Bharat)

Experts believe the deterrence factor of dogs is unmatched. “Dogs cannot be bribed or distracted easily. In most cases, unknown people or outsiders hesitate to enter an area guarded by trained dogs,” Dilip explains.

A single trained dog easily and effectively covers a perimeter five to seven times larger than that of a normal security guard. "That makes K9 deployment both efficient and cost-effective. My aim is not just business. I want to utilise my skills, create employment and make people self-reliant,” Dilip says.