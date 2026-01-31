Canines In Control: Former Army Trainer From Odisha Builds K9 Security Force, Trains Dogs & Handlers
Former Army dog trainer Dilip Kumar Sahu’s Front Line K9 Force is strengthening industrial security while creating jobs by training dogs and handlers in Odisha.
Published : January 31, 2026 at 3:03 PM IST
By Bhawani Sankar Das
Bhubaneswar: High boundary walls, CCTV cameras and armed guards have long been considered the backbone of industrial security. But as crime patterns evolve, experts warn that conventional systems may not always be the best best in the present day. Theft, sabotage, unauthorised entry and explosive threats demand faster response and sharper vigilance, something machines and manpower often fail to deliver.
This security gap is now being filled by trained dogs. Along with them, their handlers too play a big role.
With their tremendous sense of smell, speed and instinct, security dogs are increasingly being sought after by companies and industrial houses to prevent crimes before they occur. Recognising the rising need of industrial establishments, former Indian Army dog trainer Dilip Kumar Sahu has set up the Front Line K9 Force to train dogs and professional handlers, on the outskirts of Bhubaneswar.
Different from general security systems and manpower, K9 security involves highly trained dogs working closely with handlers to detect threats and deter crime. These dogs are trained to identify explosives, track intruders, detect narcotics and patrol high-risk zones like industrial sites, construction areas and public events.
Experts believe the deterrence factor of dogs is unmatched. “Dogs cannot be bribed or distracted easily. In most cases, unknown people or outsiders hesitate to enter an area guarded by trained dogs,” Dilip explains.
A single trained dog easily and effectively covers a perimeter five to seven times larger than that of a normal security guard. "That makes K9 deployment both efficient and cost-effective. My aim is not just business. I want to utilise my skills, create employment and make people self-reliant,” Dilip says.
The Front Line K9 Force operates from Bankual, a suburb of Bhubaneswar where Dilip, a native of Deogarh, established the organisation on a rented land after opting for voluntary retirement from the Indian Army in June 2023.
Apart from security, Dilip considers generating employment component a major factor. He identifies unemployed youths who love dogs and trains them free of cost as professional handlers. So far, over 25 youths have been trained, with 13 already placed in industrial establishments and five more set to join soon.
For guarding and patrolling, the Belgian Malinois is the preferred breed worldwide including in India, particularly in the industrial sector. Fearless, intelligent and adaptable to all climates, the breed is cost-effective to maintain. "It delivers consistent performance," explains Dilip adding that training begins when the puppy is around three months old, followed by six months of intensive training and two months of scenario-based drills.
By the time the dog reaches 10 to 12 months, it is fully trained and paired with a handler. "The market price of a Belgian Malinois puppy ranges between Rs 50,000 and Rs 1 lakh, while the total cost of professional training, including food and facilities, comes to Rs 2–2.5 lakh per dog," informs Dilip.
He joined the Indian Army in 2000 and was posted at the Remount Veterinary Corps (RVC) Centre and College, Meerut, where he trained horses, mules and dogs. After operational deployment in Jammu and Kashmir and the North-East, he joined the National Security Guard (NSG) in 2007, working on search and bomb detection operations across the country.
In 2015, he was entrusted with a special mission to train and induct the Mudhol Hound, an indigenous Indian breed, into the Army following Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s directive to promote native breeds. Today, Mudhol Hounds are deployed in border security roles.
“Dog handling is not just a job. The handler must love the dog and the dog must accept and love the handler. Without that bond, long-term performance is impossible,” Dilip emphasizes.
Handler training lasts a minimum of two months and Dilip charges no fee for that. While a security guard earns Rs 10,000-Rs 15,000 per month, trained dog handlers earn up to Rs 30,000, depending on the firm that employs the dog and its handler.
Industrial clients are already seeing results and happy about the training capsule. Kling Verghese, Chief Safety Officer of Pune-based Spring Energy, says deploying Front Line K9 Force dogs for a Gujarat project reduced manpower costs while improving security coverage.
“The dogs and handlers are performing exceptionally well. The industrial area became safer at a lower overall cost,” he said.
Also Read: