ETV Bharat / offbeat

Candy Grandpa Of Madurai Continues To Cater Traditional Javvu Mittai

Madurai: He is a familiar sight in the bylanes of Madurai, someone whose loud sales pitch — "javvu mittai, javvu mittai" — immediately alerts children in the neighbourhood to rush out of homes. Now 85, Karuppa, fondly called ‘Candy Grandpa’, continues to carry on his shoulder the sweet tradition of taffy that has been largely replaced by mass produced candies.

He lives near the Karuppa Swamy Temple in Vikramangalam area of Madurai, and has been selling candy since he was 15 years old. He is perhaps among the last ones who continue with the vocation.

On seeing him, one can recall the past when elderly people used to sell candy at village festivals, markets, temples and schools, while carrying bamboo poles with a mound of candy wrapped around it, and hand-clappers to advertise their arrival.

Karuppu carries the responsibility of his family on his shoulders by selling handmade taffy to school children daily. He earns Rs 300 on average, while cycling for about 35 km daily. The candies he sold for 4-8 annas when he began, now come for Rs 5. Every day, Karuppa leaves his small shack in Vikramangalam at 9 am and returns home at 8 pm.

He can be seen chatting with children before he removes the plastic wrap tied around the candy on the bamboo pole to pull out gooey light red candy in a string. He makes a beautiful watch out of the candy and ties it on a child's wrist. Then he makes a ring out of it and puts it on their ring finger. He also makes a moustache out of the taffy and sticks one on his face.

"Appu... Nilakottai, Usilampatti, Thirumangalam, Madurai, Samayanallur, Paravai... I even go as far as Manamadurai to sell these candies. On average, I cycle 35 km a day. During temple festivals, I often stay for a few days in the towns,” he said. He says that with his wife Rasathi, he has raised his daughters, Uma and Muruguselvi, from what he has earned selling candy.

While he loves his two daughters, he refers to the taffy doll he held in his hand as his eldest one. “Without that, what will I live for? The one who feeds me today is this taffy doll. So I call it my eldest daughter," he said.

His customers still wait for him eagerly. Many old timers can be heard recalling, “I bought sweets from him when I was a little boy. He would tie them to my hand."