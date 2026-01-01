ETV Bharat / offbeat

Cancer Survivor Transforms Assam's Dhubri Into A Green Zone, Plants And Nurtures Trees On Roadsides

Dhubri: A cancer survivor in Dhubri has given a new purpose to his life - to make his hometown greener, calmer and beautiful.

It was 2006 when Kalidas Saha was diagnosed with cancer leaving him and his family shattered. But a determined, unfazed Saha chose to stand tall and fight. While battling his disease he made a vow that if he survived, he would dedicate his life to serving the society through nature conservation. Within a year Saha managed to put the disease in remission following successful treatment and after recovering he got down to putting his promise into action.

Cancer Survivor Transforms Assam's Dhubri Into A Green Zone, Plants Trees On Roadsides (ETV Bharat)

From 2007 onwards, he started planting saplings and flowering plants along roadsides across Dhubri town. Over the years, his efforts have covered all the 16 wards of the town and even parts of neighbouring Gauripur. With an undaunted zeal, he has nurtured and protected every plant.