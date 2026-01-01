Cancer Survivor Transforms Assam's Dhubri Into A Green Zone, Plants And Nurtures Trees On Roadsides
Cancer diagnosis shattered Kalidas Saha’s world in 2006. After surviving it with courage, he made it his purpose in life to turn a city green.
Published : January 1, 2026 at 3:30 PM IST
Dhubri: A cancer survivor in Dhubri has given a new purpose to his life - to make his hometown greener, calmer and beautiful.
It was 2006 when Kalidas Saha was diagnosed with cancer leaving him and his family shattered. But a determined, unfazed Saha chose to stand tall and fight. While battling his disease he made a vow that if he survived, he would dedicate his life to serving the society through nature conservation. Within a year Saha managed to put the disease in remission following successful treatment and after recovering he got down to putting his promise into action.
From 2007 onwards, he started planting saplings and flowering plants along roadsides across Dhubri town. Over the years, his efforts have covered all the 16 wards of the town and even parts of neighbouring Gauripur. With an undaunted zeal, he has nurtured and protected every plant.
Saha, who worked as an insurance agent, has planted innumerable trees and flowering plants at his own expense over the last 18 years developing four gardens along Dhubri’s main roads and transforming once neglected spaces into vibrant green patches. These gardens are maintained by him, and he personally ensures their upkeep.
Beyond his own initiatives, Saha also looks after several other gardens developed by the Dhubri Municipal Board. All this he does voluntarily.
Talking about his journey, 61-year-old Saha said that his fight with cancer reshaped his understanding of life. “After facing death so closely, I felt a responsibility to give something meaningful back to society. Greenery brings peace, improves health and creates a positive environment,” he said.
His commitment to nature has not only enhanced the beauty of Dhubri town but also inspired residents to think differently about environmental responsibility. His story serves as a message to the society that gratitude and the power of individual action can be transformed into service.
