Chhattisgarh: Dhamtari’s Calendar Boy Has A Way With Days And Dates

Dhamtari: A visually impaired boy with just 10 per cent vision possesses a unique skill that has earned him the nomenclature of ‘Calendar Boy’. Keshnath Dhruv of Nirrabeda village in the forest belt near Nagri town in Chhattisgarh's Dhamtari district, can tell the day of the week if he is given the date. The boy wants to become a teacher and make the country’s academic foundation strong.

He is among the students being educated at the Exact Foundation’s Disabled Residential Training Centre located in Rudri of Dhamtari district. The children residing at the facility have various disabilities, from visual, mental to disability of the limbs. Of the 35 children residing here, 15 are visually impaired and study with the help of Braille script. Keshnath is studying in Class XII. Even his teacher is visually impaired.

Keshnath told ETV Bharat, “I enjoy studying here with the help of Braille. I can tell you the exact weekday for any date of any month of any year, along with the day of the week that date fell last year. To do this, I first memorise the month of January.” He just needs a few seconds to demonstrate his skill.

Exact Foundation’s founder, Lakshmi Soni shared that even closing one’s eyes for a moment makes one feel the entire world dark. In such a scenario one can understand the yearning of those without vision to see the world.