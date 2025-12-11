ETV Bharat / offbeat

Cadaver Dogs Add New Capacity To NDRF's Ghaziabad Unit, Can Locate Dead Bodies

By Shahzad Abid

New Delhi/Ghaziabad: Remember the search for bodies after the mudslide in Uttarakhand's Dharali in August, or for workers trapped inside a Telangana tunnel in February? The common factor in both disasters was the quick deployment of cadaver dogs, also known as Human Remains Detection (HRD) dogs, in the rescue missions.

In July this year, a team of these search dogs were inducted into India's specialised, multi-disciplinary National Disaster Response Force (NDRF). Already, an NDRF cadaver K9 squad has been deployed outside the country, in Sri Lanka, where two bodies were recovered with their help after the island nation was hit by Cyclone Ditwah in late November.

The NDRF provides a very special training to these cadaver dogs, to locate not only living people but also dead bodies. Its 8th Battalion, located in Kamala Nehru Nagar of Ghaziabad, utilises these search dogs in various types of rescue operations. Until now, the dogs were trained to locate living people trapped under debris during a disaster. But now, the NDRF is also training the dogs to search for dead bodies (cadavers).

The work done by cadaver dogs is completely different from Search and Rescue (SAR) dogs that search for survivors buried under debris. While SAR dogs are trained to detect the scent of living beings, cadaver dogs are trained to identify the volatile organic compounds (VOCs) that are released when a human body begins to decompose, so that they can locate human remains.