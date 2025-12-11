Cadaver Dogs Add New Capacity To NDRF's Ghaziabad Unit, Can Locate Dead Bodies
December 11, 2025
By Shahzad Abid
New Delhi/Ghaziabad: Remember the search for bodies after the mudslide in Uttarakhand's Dharali in August, or for workers trapped inside a Telangana tunnel in February? The common factor in both disasters was the quick deployment of cadaver dogs, also known as Human Remains Detection (HRD) dogs, in the rescue missions.
In July this year, a team of these search dogs were inducted into India's specialised, multi-disciplinary National Disaster Response Force (NDRF). Already, an NDRF cadaver K9 squad has been deployed outside the country, in Sri Lanka, where two bodies were recovered with their help after the island nation was hit by Cyclone Ditwah in late November.
The NDRF provides a very special training to these cadaver dogs, to locate not only living people but also dead bodies. Its 8th Battalion, located in Kamala Nehru Nagar of Ghaziabad, utilises these search dogs in various types of rescue operations. Until now, the dogs were trained to locate living people trapped under debris during a disaster. But now, the NDRF is also training the dogs to search for dead bodies (cadavers).
The work done by cadaver dogs is completely different from Search and Rescue (SAR) dogs that search for survivors buried under debris. While SAR dogs are trained to detect the scent of living beings, cadaver dogs are trained to identify the volatile organic compounds (VOCs) that are released when a human body begins to decompose, so that they can locate human remains.
At NDRF, cadaver dogs are trained to track "odour imprinting" with material developed by the US firm Scentlogix, using putrescine, a foul-smelling organic diamine produced from the breakdown of amino acids and responsible for the smell of rotting flesh. Afterwards, cadaver dogs are able to identify buried human remains, blood, skeletal remains, and bodily fluids in rubble, accurately differentiating between the scent of human remains and that of animal carcasses.
According to P K Tiwari, Commandant of the 8th Battalion, the NDRF previously trained rescue dogs to find live individuals buried under debris. However, it is now also training dogs for cadaver search, using them for the first time during the Dharali landslide.
When Dharali in Uttarkashi suffered a massive landslide in August, NDRF's 8th Battalion deployed two newly-trained cadaver dogs, Vicky and Rocky, in the rescue operation. And both performed exceptionally well. While in one instance, Vicky alerted the team about the presence of a human body buried in the rubble, Rocky, who was sent to confirm the alert, carried out its task with aplomb.
So, when Cyclone Ditwa caused widespread devastation in Sri Lanka, an NDRF team was sent to the rescue. Called Operation Sagar Bandhu, the NDRF team included two cadaver dogs that played a crucial role in the rescue operations, recovering a total of two bodies buried under the debris by accurately pinpointing their locations.
Suryakumar Maurya, the Second-in-Command of the Ghaziabad-based NDRF squad, said it takes approximately 1-1.5 years to train cadaver dogs, after which, they undergo a "Mission Readiness Test". Only after passing this test are the dogs deployed on missions.
