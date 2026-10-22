ETV Bharat / offbeat

'Buzzing Blooms': 16-Year-Old Punjab Girl Transforms Ludhiana's Urban Landscape Into Vibrant Gardens; Wins Accolades

Gunisha (in yellow t-shirt) along with other team members at a pollinator garden in Ludhiana ( ETV Bharat )

Ludhiana: Sixteen-year-old Gunisha Kaur, a resident of Punjab's industrial city of Ludhiana, has set a great example in the field of environmental protection and technology at a young age. The teenage girl has given a new lease of life to biodiversity by establishing more than 20 'Pollinator Baghs' (pollinator friendly gardens) , registering her name in the 'India Book of Records' and 'Kalam's World Records'.

Gunisha, a class 12 student at Satpal Mittar School in Ludhiana, embarked on the environmental journey on March 5, 2023, through an initiative called 'Buzzing Blooms.' Living in a city like Ludhiana—characterized by a dense population and numerous factories—she observed that natural insects, butterflies, and honeybees were rapidly disappearing from urban areas.

16-Year-Old Punjab Girl Transforms Ludhiana's Urban Landscape Into Vibrant Gardens; Wins Accolades (ETV Bharat)

Inspired by this, she resolved to create sensitive and safe gardens where everyone—including children with special needs—could enjoy nature without any fear or risk of harm. In the subsequent years, Gunisha transformed the city's unused and vacant spaces into lush, pollinator gardens.

Talking to ETV Bharat, Gunisha said that she makes special efforts to maintain the gardens, ensuring they always remain green. The teenager said she has established over 20 pollinator gardens and other ecological initiatives across the Punjab city since 2023 including in Dugri, Hambran Village and Shimlapuri besides other places.

16-Year-Old Punjab Girl Transforms Ludhiana's Urban Landscape Into Vibrant Gardens; Wins Accolades (ETV Bharat)

Gunisha has also engaged 4,000 plus students through workshops and activities while reaching 8,000 plus individuals through educational and community programs.

In recognition of her work, Gunisha has recorded her name in the India Book Of Records for successfully executing environmental projects at a very young age. Besides, she has been honored by the 'Kalam's World Records' for consistently establishing pollinator gardens and working towards social welfare over a period of two years.

16-Year-Old Punjab Girl Transforms Ludhiana's Urban Landscape Into Vibrant Gardens; Wins Accolades (ETV Bharat)

Gunisha has also bagged the 3rd place globally in the 'International Young Eco-Hero Award' by the US-based organization 'Action For Nature'. She was also shortlisted for the 'Action For Nature Eco-Hero Awards', which is awaiting final results. The 'Diana Award' 2026-27 recognising Gunisha's green initiatives is also awaiting results.

16-Year-Old Punjab Girl Transforms Ludhiana's Urban Landscape Into Vibrant Gardens; Wins Accolades (ETV Bharat)

Gunisha said that she has also proven her mettle in the field of science and technology. “I have developed an Artificial Intelligence (AI)-based drone called 'AeroBloom',” she said.

Why Pollinator Gardens?

Chemical-free environment: No chemicals or pesticides of any kind are used in these gardens.

No chemicals or pesticides of any kind are used in these gardens. Use of native plants: Local (native) and thornless flowering plants have been planted in the gardens, allowing children to safely touch the flowers and butterflies.

Local (native) and thornless flowering plants have been planted in the gardens, allowing children to safely touch the flowers and butterflies. Boosting pollination: According to data, these gardens have led to a 155% increase in the variety of pollinating insects in the local area (rising from 18 to 46 species) and an approximately 200% increase in the activity of honeybees.

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