'Buzzing Blooms': 16-Year-Old Punjab Girl Transforms Ludhiana's Urban Landscape Into Vibrant Gardens; Wins Accolades
With her green initiative, Ludhiana girl Gunisha Kaur has set up over 20 pollinator gardens and otehr ecological initiatives.
Published : October 22, 2026 at 5:43 PM IST
Ludhiana: Sixteen-year-old Gunisha Kaur, a resident of Punjab's industrial city of Ludhiana, has set a great example in the field of environmental protection and technology at a young age. The teenage girl has given a new lease of life to biodiversity by establishing more than 20 'Pollinator Baghs' (pollinator friendly gardens) , registering her name in the 'India Book of Records' and 'Kalam's World Records'.
'Buzzing Blooms': How It All Began
Gunisha, a class 12 student at Satpal Mittar School in Ludhiana, embarked on the environmental journey on March 5, 2023, through an initiative called 'Buzzing Blooms.' Living in a city like Ludhiana—characterized by a dense population and numerous factories—she observed that natural insects, butterflies, and honeybees were rapidly disappearing from urban areas.
Inspired by this, she resolved to create sensitive and safe gardens where everyone—including children with special needs—could enjoy nature without any fear or risk of harm. In the subsequent years, Gunisha transformed the city's unused and vacant spaces into lush, pollinator gardens.
Talking to ETV Bharat, Gunisha said that she makes special efforts to maintain the gardens, ensuring they always remain green. The teenager said she has established over 20 pollinator gardens and other ecological initiatives across the Punjab city since 2023 including in Dugri, Hambran Village and Shimlapuri besides other places.
Gunisha has also engaged 4,000 plus students through workshops and activities while reaching 8,000 plus individuals through educational and community programs.
In recognition of her work, Gunisha has recorded her name in the India Book Of Records for successfully executing environmental projects at a very young age. Besides, she has been honored by the 'Kalam's World Records' for consistently establishing pollinator gardens and working towards social welfare over a period of two years.
Gunisha has also bagged the 3rd place globally in the 'International Young Eco-Hero Award' by the US-based organization 'Action For Nature'. She was also shortlisted for the 'Action For Nature Eco-Hero Awards', which is awaiting final results. The 'Diana Award' 2026-27 recognising Gunisha's green initiatives is also awaiting results.
Gunisha said that she has also proven her mettle in the field of science and technology. “I have developed an Artificial Intelligence (AI)-based drone called 'AeroBloom',” she said.
Why Pollinator Gardens?
- Chemical-free environment: No chemicals or pesticides of any kind are used in these gardens.
- Use of native plants: Local (native) and thornless flowering plants have been planted in the gardens, allowing children to safely touch the flowers and butterflies.
- Boosting pollination: According to data, these gardens have led to a 155% increase in the variety of pollinating insects in the local area (rising from 18 to 46 species) and an approximately 200% increase in the activity of honeybees.
Mechanism
When temperatures rise significantly during the summer months (heatwave), honey-bees and other insects become sluggish, which causes the process of pollination in flowers and crops to come to a halt.
A proud Principal
Principal at Gunisha's school, Bhupinder Gogia, described her as an exceptionally promising student. Gogia expressed pride that a student from the school had achieved such milestones while praying for Gunisha's success.
Resources gathered through own efforts
Gunisha said that rather than relying on large-scale funding to carry out her projects, she has worked hard on her own. She conducts art classes on weekends and uses the earnings from selling plants to fund the maintenance of gardens.
Through this initiative, she has engaged young people in environmental conservation work. Additionally, she receives support from certain social welfare organizations, which helps her cover the costs associated with maintaining the gardens. Gunisha stated that, for the time being, she will focus on environmental conservation alongside her studies.
Proposal to include environmental conservation in school curriculum
Gunisha said that she recently sent a draft proposal to the Education Minister of Punjab urging him that environmental conservation be included in the school curriculum.
“I have requested that activities related to this be introduced for children at a young age, so that they may develop a connection with their surrounding environment," she said, adding she received a positive response from the minister.
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